With the first state championship in program history on the line, St. Vincent led the first, second and third quarters, but a monstrous push from Skyline including a knockout blow from Shelby Redd undid the early goings of the Indians as the Tigers defended their state title, 53-45.

The culmination of a loaded MSHSAA Class 2 bracket, the state title game of the 2025 MSHSAA Show-Me Showdown saw St. Vincent go from riding high at the break to a crushing defeat that seemed almost unthinkable.

Both sides had all the makings of a championship team, with St. Vincent building a staggering 8-point lead at the half and up to 10 just before, but Skyline just had that chip on its shoulder down the stretch, much kudos to its experience.

After what’s been an emotional 24 hours for the community of Perryville, spending much of the night worrying about the devastating effects of Friday’s tornadoes, it was a bittersweet finish for St. Vincent as it came up just short of the MSHSAA Class 2 girls basketball championship.

“It was gut-wrenching to wake up this morning and hear about that,” senior Allie Patrick said. “We still had so many fans in the stands. It was probably the most support we've had at any sporting event in school history.

“It was incredible to look up there and see all the blue and gold. I think we all did a really great job of representing what St. Vincent is all about.

That they did, because the communities of Skyline High School and St. Vincent High School dueled all game long, going just as hard in the stands as they did on the floor. Both crowds roared this one to life, and you could the tension with a knife in that second half.

Shooting an unbelievable 84 percent from the floor, with Shelby Redd and Kenzi Cheek combining for a 14-of-17 mark and putting up a 16-of-19 mark as a team, it proved to be the difference as a calm, composed and most importantly confident Skyline team snuck away with the win.

The victory makes for the eighth championship in program history, which breaks two records that were both held by Scott County Central dating back to 1993.

Skyline now holds the most girls basketball state championships in Missouri’s history among small schools as well as public schools, six of the eight coming from current head coach Kevin Cheek.

Asked about this postgame, having completed his 27th season at the helm of the program, Cheek had some high praise for his city.

“Not only do we take pride in basketball, but we take pride in helping others,” Cheek said. “We take pride in taking care of our community.”

In what was guaranteed to be the final game of the season, Kate Rubel showed up and showed out again. Putting up another 22-point performance in masterful fashion, she combined for 47 points in the second final four of her career over two days.