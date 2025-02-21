It could be a different player who rises to the occasion on any given night for Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball.

In Thursday’s 87-66 home victory over Western Illinois, it was junior Brendan Terry’s turn to emerge as the alpha on the hardwood.

The 6-foot-7 forward poured in a career-high 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds to lead SEMO (18-10, 13-4 Ohio Valley Conference) to its eighth straight win — the program’s longest winning streak in the NCAA Division I era.

“That’s probably the most I’ve had since high school,” Terry laughingly said about his career night. “Their game plan was to kind of just stop Teddy (Washington Jr.) and Rob (Martin) coming from the ball screen, so that really left me open. And then I know when they kind of switch it up later in the game, they started getting on me, but then you’ve got those three (Martin, Washington Jr., Stacker). So, I mean, for me, I feel like it was just the game plan, just make the easiest passes, make the easiest reads, and I was just finishing around the hoop.”

While Terry continued to play at the height of his game and stole the show, Thursday marked another complete performance for SEMO. Four Redhawks scored double figures, as Washington Jr. (19), BJ Ward (15), Braxton Stacker (12), and Martin (10) all lit it up on the floor.

SEMO shot 50% from the floor and led by double digits for the majority of the game en route to victory.

“I feel like we’ve got really good chemistry,” Terry said. “I feel like it's all just because we did our own part, and just keep moving like that. I feel like a lot of teams don't do that. A lot of teams it’s one guy or just two guys, and we have six or so, honestly.”

To say that the entire first half belonged to Terry would be an understatement.

The junior college transfer scored SEMO’s first 13 points of the night, seamlessly driving through lanes and making easy layups at the basket. Terry had 17 of his game-high 25 points in the first 20 minutes, highlighting his performance with a vicious slam dunk with 7:24 left in the frame.

Up 35-21 at halftime, the Redhawks stretched their lead to 16 behind back-to-back 3s from Washington Jr. and Ward. Washington Jr. had a trio of 3s in the second half alone, including a beautiful fade-away jumper while being knocked down by a WIU defender, setting off the home crowd.

Stacker put an exclamation point on the outing with a loud alley-oop dunk from Washington Jr. at the 7:51 mark to push the advantage to 65-46.

Martin also exited the night with a career-high 11 assists to record a double-double.