Edwards’ 14 points lift Cape Central past Poplar Bluff 51-35

CAPE GIRARDEAU — Poplar Bluff boys’ basketball paid the price for leaving TySeanDre’ Edwards open all night.

The junior forward dropped 14 points to lead Cape Central past the Mules 51-35 on Friday night at Cape Central High School.

Edwards also grabbed six rebounds while finishing second on the team in scoring, with each of his points coming in the paint. Matayo Rivers and Goliath Morris-Young added 15 and nine points, respectively, for Cape Central (13-4), which has now won six in a row.

"We're just coming together and learning as we go," Edwards said. "We keep striving, just taking it one game at a time.

"Coach talks about starting at the rim then to the paint then to the perimeter. So, we attack the paint all the time and that's where all of our points are going to come from anyway. The 3 is the last thing we're worried about. We're always going to start in the paint."

That's exactly where the Tigers thrived on Friday.

Edwards benefited from Poplar Bluff (8-11) shading off him and had plenty of room to get shots off in the paint all game long. When Edwards would come off a ball screen, he could look to pass to sharpshooters Rivers and Mar'K Mills, who finished with six points, in the corner or make a play on his own.

"My attitude has gotten a lot better," Edwards said when asked where he has grown the most since the start of the season. "I'm still working on that, but we're working on that as a team too."