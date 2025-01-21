SCOTT CITY — Cape Central needed someone to step up after Scott City hit a game-tying 3-pointer with nine seconds left.

Star guard TySeanDre’ Edwards made sure to answer the bell.

In a marquee Southeast Missouri boys' basketball matchup, the junior scored a second chance layup at the buzzer to help the Tigers sneak past Scott City 53-51 on Monday night at Scott City High School.

Rams senior Kobe Watson hit a clutch corner 3 with nine seconds remaining to tie the game at 51-51 until Edwards, who had a team-high 16 points, rebounded teammate Matayo Rivers’ layup attempt and tapped in a last-second basket to send Cape Central (10-4) to its third consecutive victory.

“It was yesterday when we had to cancel practice because we had five guys with the flu,” head coach Lamont Frazier said. “Was really worried tonight that we wouldn't have the energy and have the legs to perform the way we were prepared to be doing. I thought all night long our guys just fought through it.

“Our guys just fought through it and we played a number of guys in the first half to try to try to get guys through. And at some point, I had to challenge our guys and see if we could dig deep in a situation like tonight given our circumstances with three of our starters gone yesterday.”

Rivers accompanied Edwards with 11 points, while senior Mar’K Mills had 10. Cape Central tamed Scott City’s high-octane offense — one that entered the night averaging 75 points per game this season — and turned the game into a low-scoring bruise fest.

The Tigers led 33-26 at the break, but could not gain much separation from the well-rounded Rams bunch for much of the contest.