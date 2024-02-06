The No. 2 seed Cape Central Tigers began their quest for a three-peat with a 70-41 win over No. 14 Advance in the first round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.

Both junior forward TySeanDre’ Edwards and senior Mar’K Mills each scored 17 points for the Tigers.

“Both of those guys have the ability to put up points in a hurry and just in a number of ways,” Cape Central head coach Lamont Frazier said. “I feel like they're probably two of our best three-level scores that we have.”

The Hornets made it a competitive first half, led by sophomore Brodie Rodgers’ 14 points. Advance started the first quarter within striking distance of Cape Central with a 12-9 deficit and kept up with the Tigers’ initial charge to finish the opening period down 26-18.

Sophomore Goliath Morris-Young led the Tigers through the first quarter with nine points, all within the interior. Five different Tigers found the basket in Cape Central’s 26-point opening outburst.

The Tigers began to find their groove in the second quarter. Led by an increase in defensive pressure and Edward’s 10 first-half points, the Tigers clawed their way to a 42-23 halftime lead.