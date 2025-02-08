NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Reid and Matt Nagy vs. Vic Fangio. Nick Sirianni and Kellen Moore vs. Steve Spagnuolo.

This Super Bowl is a matchup of some of the brightest — and oldest — minds in the NFL. Reid and Fangio are 66. Spagnuolo is 65.

When the Kansas City Chiefs (17-2) go for a three-peat in a rematch against the Eagles (17-3) on Sunday, the game will come down to what Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and teammates do on the field against Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Jalen Carter and the rest of Philadelphia’s talented roster.

But it starts with the coaches and the coordinators and their schemes. They have to devise the correct game plan and make the best play calls.

The Chiefs were in the middle of the pack in offense this season, ranking 16th in total yards. But Reid has been an offensive mastermind for three decades and Mahomes is always capable of making some magic, especially on the biggest stage.

They’ll face off against Fangio, who inherited one of the league’s worst units and turned it into the No. 1 defense in the NFL in his first season in Philadelphia.

The Eagles had the second-best rushing offense thanks to Barkley’s historic season and Hurts has A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith so the passing attack is potent despite finishing 29th.

They have to find a way against Spagnuolo, who came up with the perfect plan to prevent the Patriots from a perfect season 17 years ago. Spagnuolo won his first ring as a defensive coordinator for the Giants and has won three more with the Chiefs.

When the Eagles have the ball

Barkley. Barkley. Barkley. The AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year has 2,447 combined yards rushing and 18 TDs, including seven scores of 60-plus yards. Everything starts with him. He’s been spectacular this season and can take it the distance every time he touches the ball. But the Eagles have plenty more fire power. Hurts is a threat to run, which helps keep defenses guessing and that helped Barkley become the best home run hitter in the NFL.

Despite pedestrian passing stats, Hurts has been productive. He takes care of the ball, tossing just five interceptions and only one in his past 15 games. He had a 103.7 passer rating and had big passing games when the Eagles needed him against the Commanders in the NFC championship game and Steelers in mid-December.

Brown is an elite receiver, even when he’s reading a book on the sideline. Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert are top targets for Hurts, too.

The key to Philadelphia’s success on offense is one of the top lines in the NFL led by tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.

Spagnuolo can make things difficult even for the best teams. Tom Brady, Randy Moss and the Patriots found out almost two decades ago in the Super Bowl.

Buffalo's Josh Allen got another taste of it in the AFC championship game when Spagnuolo sent a corner blitz on fourth-and-5 with the game on the line.

Kansas City’s defense finished ninth overall, allowing the fourth-fewest points.

Jones is an All-Pro interior lineman, edge George Karlaftis led the team with eight sacks and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton had 6 1/2. Cornerback Trent McDuffie was a second-team All-Pro. The McDuffie-Brown matchup could be a classic.

Protecting Hurts will be crucial for Philadelphia, though he has the ability to escape and scramble for long gains.

Sirianni turned the offense over to Moore, a first-year Eagles coordinator likely coaching his last game with Philadelphia. Moore is expected to become the head coach for the Saints.

When the Chiefs have the ball

The Chiefs had the league’s 14th-ranked passing offense behind Mahomes and 22nd-ranked rushing attack. The Eagles were No. 1 overall and against the pass, 10th against the run and second best in scoring.