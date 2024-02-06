Blues' power play struggles continue in loss to Utah

ST. LOUIS — The Utah Hockey Club made its inaugural appearance at St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 7, and celebrated the historic occasion with a 4-2 win over the Blues.

“I think we’re still sloppy with the puck,” Blues forward Brandon Saad said. “They do a good job of clogging up the neutral zone. They got the speed and skill going the other way. So I think we got stubborn with it and didn’t get pucks in deep.”

Colton Parayko and Jordan Kyrou continue to swing a hot stick for St. Louis. Kyrou scored his fifth goal of the season and found the net for the third consecutive game. Parayko also scored his fourth goal of the season and third in three games.

However, as a team, the Blues couldn’t pull the trigger on offense, having only 15 shots on goal against Utah’s 31.

“The first thing that stood out to me was our forecheck,” Blues head coach Drew Bannister said. “We didn’t put pucks into areas where we were able to get pressure on it. When we did, our second guy was late arriving and it was just too easy for [Utah] to break out.”

The Blues had plenty of opportunities to score with three power plays but came up empty-handed each time. The Blues had two first-period power plays, including a two-man advantage of 26 seconds. They also had three minutes of power play early in the second period after a fight between Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Utah’s Maveric Lamoureux, but didn’t even get a shot on goal.

Entering the game the Blues are in the bottom of the NHL in power play goals and are 30th in power play percentage.

“We have one power play a game. Of course, we’re not going to score,” Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich said. “It doesn’t have a feeling. It doesn’t have confidence. If we got two or three a game, or four, maybe you generate something, get momentum.”