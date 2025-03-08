EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Forty minutes is all it takes for one team’s dreams and aspirations to flash before its eyes.

Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball faced that harsh reality under the bright lights of the Ford Center Saturday night.

Aiming to capture their second Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title in the past three years, the top-seeded Redhawks were outlasted 69-48 by No. 2 SIUE in the championship finals on Saturday, Mar. 8, in Evansville, Ind.

"A 40-minute game can't be what defines us," head coach Brad Korn said. "It should hurt. It should sting and it stings for all of us. There's a lot of tears in that locker room because they care. They put in a lot of work and they came up just short of one goal. If you think about all the things that we've done this year, they came up short of just one goal in two hours."

With the win, SIUE captured its first-ever conference championship and NCAA Tournament berth.

In one of the team's shakiest performances of the season, SEMO was held to 28 percent shooting from the field, struggled from 3-point territory (3-for-24), and was bullied on the glass after being outrebounded 50-31.

"I'm going to miss Coach just bringing us up and giving us the confidence to go out there and play SEMO basketball, which we did this whole season," junior Rob Martin said. "So, that's the main thing. It was a great season for me and the guys, and I appreciate everybody that's been there."

This certainly is the best team Martin has been part of and he can boast it as an unprecedented accomplishment.

Martin scored 18 points to cap a spectacular two games in Evansville for the high-scoring point guard. He totaled 39 points, proving that he was more than worthy of earning first-team All-OVC honors.

Brendan Terry had 16 points and six rebounds. Troy Cole Jr. added six points, while senior shooting guard Teddy Washington Jr. was held to four.

"I love and appreciate what they did," Korn said of his team. "You don't go through a 20-game conference season and win by two games just on dumb luck. There's a lot of ups and downs that go with that, and this team kept getting better every single day."