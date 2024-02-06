DeLaurent finds Anderson, other receivers for effective air attack

After Ryan Flournoy had a season worthy of the National Football League a year ago, one of the biggest question marks concerning Southeast Missouri State's offense entering this season was who would step up to replace him.

Four weeks in, the answer is clear.

A towering 6-foot-7, 200-pounder, senior Dorian Anderson had a quiet debut year in 2023 with just 14 receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown, in the shadow of Flournoy and Damoriea Vick. This year, he has a Big South-OVC leading 424 yards and five touchdowns, including 111 yards and two scores during the Redhawks' 38-21 victory over No. 7 Southern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 21, in Carbondale, Illinois.

"I'm proud of [Anderson] because last year, I called him 1.0, last year wasn't great," SEMO head coach Tom Matukewicz said. "2.0 was really good and that tells you a lot about his ego, that he's all about getting better. All the offseason training and things like that paid off."

Anderson said earlier in the season he wasn't satisfied with his role last year and needed to improve over the offseason to take his play to the next level. Four weeks in and a big performance against a hated rival, he is seeing the fruits of his labor.

"This is the stuff that you wish for," Anderson said. "Being able to beat your rival at their place, feels absolutely good."