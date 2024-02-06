DeLaurent finds Anderson, other receivers for effective air attack

After Ryan Flournoy had a season worthy of the National Football League a year ago, one of the biggest question marks concerning Southeast Missouri State's offense entering this season was who would step up to replace him.
Four weeks in, the answer is clear.
A towering 6-foot-7, 200-pounder, senior Dorian Anderson had a quiet debut year in 2023 with just 14 receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown, in the shadow of Flournoy and Damoriea Vick. This year, he has a Big South-OVC leading 424 yards and five touchdowns, including 111 yards and two scores during the Redhawks' 38-21 victory over No. 7 Southern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 21, in Carbondale, Illinois.
"I'm proud of [Anderson] because last year, I called him 1.0, last year wasn't great," SEMO head coach Tom Matukewicz said. "2.0 was really good and that tells you a lot about his ego, that he's all about getting better. All the offseason training and things like that paid off."
Anderson said earlier in the season he wasn't satisfied with his role last year and needed to improve over the offseason to take his play to the next level. Four weeks in and a big performance against a hated rival, he is seeing the fruits of his labor.
"This is the stuff that you wish for," Anderson said. "Being able to beat your rival at their place, feels absolutely good."
Anderson is not just leading the SEMO receivers in numbers but is also leading a group that is finding success with multiple players. Four receivers found the end zone for the Redhawks against SIU. Anderson (111) and Tristian Smith (109) each caught passes for at least 100 yards and scored. Mitchell Sellers found the end zone for the fourth time this season, and Kyron Downing scored his first career touchdown in the first quarter.
"I feel like we have the best receiver corps in the nation," SEMO receiver Dorian Anderson said. "We're behind a great quarterback and the great offensive line and everything."
Part of Anderson's emerging success has been to establish a connection with DeLaurent.
"When Dorian moved here we were next door down the room," DeLaurent said "He's just everything you want in a receiver. He loves the game. He has a great personality. He's just an awesome person, and he's a better ball player somehow. So it's just amazing to see what he's doing."
Anderson's performance is a major reason why the Redhawks have been able to rely on the passing game as frequently as they have this season. It was their main form of moving the chains at New Mexico State and against UT Martin. Matukewicz credited wide receivers coach Desmond Noird, who joined the program the same year that Anderson transferred in from Shorter University, for making viable targets out of numerous receivers.
"He's done a really good job with a whole new group," Matukewicz said. "I mean, Dorian was here last year, but he wasn't a main target. So the job that he's done his rooms has been pretty remarkable."
The Redhawks return home on Saturday, Sept. 28 for a non-conference home game against Northwestern State.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.