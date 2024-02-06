JACKSON — Lauren Dorey and Kate Deck went into attack mode on one possession after another in front of their home crowd on Thursday night.

That spelled trouble for an overmatched Poplar Bluff team.

The potent freshman duo combined for 37 points and received plenty of help as Jackson throttled the Lady Mules 64-29 at Jackson High School.

The Lady Indians (16-1) won their season-best eighth straight game with Dorey dropping a game-high 20 points and Deck adding 17. Lilly Watkins chipped in with eight points, while senior Addison Criddle added seven.

“I think it goes back to our chemistry in the locker room,” Dorey said. “Coach preaches every day that you’ve got to get that chemistry down. It doesn't matter how many points you score, it's how many assists you have and how you cheer for your teammates. There's all of those little things that matter that really make us come together, and we're not worried about each and every individual. It's all that unit that we put together.”

Dorey and Deck, who began playing basketball together in seventh grade, are continuing to blossom into one of the area’s top girls basketball duos just 17 games into their high school careers. The tandem once again took full advantage of their opportunity to make an impact, shooting a combined 9-of-12 from the foul line and 13-of-19 from the floor on Thursday.

“It was an instant click between us,” Deck said. “I could just find her in the post, or you could kick it out to me and I could shoot. It was just score however we wanted to.”

The SEMO Conference leaders took control early in the first half and rolled to their seventh straight win over Poplar Bluff (11-9) behind an utterly dominant performance both in the paint and on the defensive end.