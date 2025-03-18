Donettes two wins away from state title

DONIPHAN — Nineteen years is a long time.

The last time the Doniphan Donettes played in a Missouri high school final four was 2006, in the Class 3 Tournament, where they lost to Blair Oaks 62-52.

None of the players on the 2025 Donettes team that is returning to Columbia as a Class 4 semifinalist had even been born yet, so this year’s season is history in the making.

“It is a special feeling that you just can’t really put words to,” said Donettes head coach Adam Epps about their accomplishment. “Not a lot of people believed in us this year, and it is really fulfilling that this is the group that got us here. I am very grateful to be able to coach this team.”

Doniphan senior forward Sarah Owen echoed those sentiments

“It’s very exciting because it hasn’t happened since 2006,” Owen said. “It’s a privilege to be playing with these girls. This is something we’ve been working for as a team all season, so it’s nice to see all of our hard work paid off.”

Doniphan will be taking on the MICDS Rams at 6 p.m. Friday, March 21, at the Mizzou Arena on the University of Missouri campus in Columbia. This is the first time these teams have faced each other.

MICDS (Mary Institute and Country Day School) comes in with a 23-6 record. The Lady Rams defeated Vashon 59-13 and Mexico 76-46 to make it to the final four.

Doniphan’s record is 27-2, and the Donettes beat Park Hills Central 42-27 and St. James 51-49 to earn their spot in the semifinals.

The teams look evenly matched on paper, with Doniphan averaging 60.8 points per game while giving up only 34.3, while MICDS scores 58.3 on average while surrendering 40.6 points on defense.

Their only common opponent this year was Class 6 Jackson, who beat both teams by single digits in the regular season.

Epps is trying to balance regular game preparation against the significance of the event.

“It’s really a circus on logistics. and trying to come up with the funds to make it happen is a headache,” Epps said. “We have a wonderful group of parents that have really gone over the top.

“Game wise, we are preparing really for the semifinal game very hard. But we are also preparing for the other two teams as well.”

Those teams are the Logan-Rogersville Wildcats (25-5) and the Benton Cardinals (23-6), who will face off in the later game Friday night.