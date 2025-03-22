A showdown between the two most talented young squads in Class 4 took place Friday night at Mizzou Arena, and after making an abused third-quarter push to eventually go up double digits, Doniphan girls basketball got the best of MICDS, 55-47, in an MSHSAA Show-Me Showdown semifinal clash.

Going into the half down 2, the Donettes had the feeling that they just weren’t playing their brand of basketball, and it showed.

“We really focused on as being us,” Doniphan coach Adam Epps said. “I don't think we were us in the first half.”

They needed a spark, and they found it right away. Rolling off a 9-0 run to start the third quarter, building up a lead of 7, Doniphan rode that wave all the way to an 8-point win and its first championship appearance since 2001, second overall in four final four appearances.

“We kind of got into our little mojo,” Epps said. “We got some pressure on the basketball and were able to get some points in transition because of our defense.”

There are a handful of heroes on Doniphan’s roster, but the regular star shined brightest Friday night: Carsyn Hagood, the spectacular sophomore who can seemingly do it all, dropped an unbelievable 27-point performance to lead the way for the Donettes.

Joining her in double digits, Ellie White’s 12 points and another 10 from Madilyn Redus paved the way for a multi-faceted Doniphan offense to rack up points in the second half, breaking out of an early spell.

Redus’ 4 steals and White’s 3 were far more important than their scoring, however, taking an MICDS offense that had its way in a fast-paced first half down a notch by forcing 7 turnovers in the second half alone.

That defense was the edge they needed, and the Donettes took that break and ran away with it.

“How do you not start a little star-struck in this environment?” Epps began. “Underneath the bright lights, we just kind of a little tense on defense in the first half.”

Beginning the game in a scoring drought, it wasn’t until early into the second quarter that the Donettes found their scoring stride, hitting three 3-pointers in as many possessions to take a 2-point lead.