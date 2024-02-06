If Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball proved one thing Saturday night, it’s that they have a plethora of guys who can score. The Redhawks used that depth to win their third game of the regular season.

Or as head coach Brad Korn calls it, a team effort.

Four Redhawks scored double-digits, as SEMO led Kansas City wire-to-wire in a commanding 80-59 win at the Show Me Center.

“I thought it was about as complete a game as you can play,” Korn said. “Offensively, we were getting paint touches and played well, but I thought our defense was the best it's been in a long time. We were connected. We were in gaps where we were supposed to be. We didn't have too many breakdowns. And then on top of that, I thought we rebounded the ball really well for the first time in a long time.”

Teddy Washington Jr. had a career-high 28 points — his sixth straight game with double digits — and bombed away from the perimeter by pouring in seven 3s. Forward Brendan Terry dropped 14 and junior Troy Cole Jr. finished with 13.

Junior guard Braxton Stacker also made his season debut, chipping in 10 points on 3 of 8 shooting — as him and the Redhawks wore out the Kangaroos as each minute ticked by.

“It was huge,” said Terry on Stacker’s return. “Personally, it’s more than just him being a good basketball player. He’s just fun to be around. When he got his first bucket, you can see me smiling, being all happy, you know? I mean, he keeps going.”

Even in the early stages, it was a complete rout for SEMO (3-4), as Kansas City (4-5) looked out of sorts trying to handle the Redhawks’ hot-shooting offense. SEMO led as much as 30-9 at the 15-minute mark and did everything they could to make life difficult on the Roos, forcing nine turnovers and converting them into points (12) on the other end. Kansas City also shot a mere 23% from the field in the first half as it trailed 40-21 at the break.

The Redhawks controlled the pace into the second half with their crafty offense, outshooting Kansas City 33-to-24 and often letting the shot clock run into single digits before firing away.

The Roos never came near closing the gap, as SEMO — usually Washington Jr. and Cole Jr., who posted a combined 25 points in the second half — always seemed to muster an answer.