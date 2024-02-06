CAPE GIRARDEAU — Just about every time Brett Dohogne stood inside the Notre Dame High School gymnasium, he would peek up at the blue and white 1,000-point club banner to read the names of his father, Danny, and older brother, Dawson.

Flash forward to Friday night and there will now be a third Dohogne added to the prestigious list.

The senior forward dropped a game-high 20 points en route to joining the 1,000-point club, as the Bulldogs cruised past Saxony Lutheran 64-41 at Notre Dame Regional High School.

“It means a lot to me,” Dohogne said. “Every day at school I see on the wall there's a board with the 1,000-point club, and I see their names. And as a kid, I always wanted to follow in their footsteps. So, this is truly special.”

Even better, his milestone shot came late in the game, so the whole night built up to Dohogne, who was more than ready.

“I just want to thank my teammates,” Dohogne said. “They really moved the ball and did their job. I stayed patient and they just gave me the opportunities.”

Dohogne was the spark plug of the offense on Homecoming Night, as his layup with 3:25 left in the game hit the 1,000-career point mark, much to the delight of the jam-packed home crowd. The do-it-all senior also had four rebounds and a pair of steals in the game.

Head coach Jeremy Brinkmeyer said there could not have been a player more deserving of the achievement.

“I’ve known this kid since he was as little as little could be,” Brinkmeyer said. “It’s kind of surreal to be able to coach him and then see him be successful, and then his dad coached me and I coached Dawson. I’m glad God has blessed me with the Dohogne family and to let me be a part of their ride, and I owe a lot to them.