One year later, it’s a full-circle moment for Drew Parsons of Jackson High School, preparing to make his 2024 playoff debut against the same team that earned him his first win.

This Friday, 371 days removed from the day he stepped up following an injury to former starting quarterback Adrian Fox, Parsons returns to the big stage against a familiar foe.

When a lower-body injury sidelined Fox for the remainder of the season in the first quarter of Jackson’s playoff-opening game against Lindbergh last season, it marked the start of a new era of Jackson football.

That Parsons era has been nothing short of the standard, with the junior quarterback having led Jackson on a seven-game winning streak and right back to the same spot it was last year.

It hasn’t been the most beautiful road, but the junior passer looks more comfortable in his role by the week, and the visual improvements to his game over the past three months have helped propel Jackson back into the limelight.

“I’ve learned that preparation is key,” Parsons said. “Just keep practicing, have trust in your players around you and have trust in your coach and your process.”

Earlier this season, Parsons looked a little rattled at times. Against three phenomenal teams in Cardinal Ritter, Cahokia and Edwardsville in back-to-back-to-back weeks, he showed some struggles.

Going 1-2 through the first three weeks wasn’t the worst possible outcome, but it left a lot to be desired as the junior, still plugging away in his first few starts, worked to break out of a slump.

Against Farmington, and just about every week thereafter, Parsons looked like a different animal as he kept punching his way forward for an Indians team that grabbed win after win.

After what was certainly a sluggish start to the season, Parsons put the hammer down and passed for over 1,400 yards through the end of the regular season, which only gets more impressive when you add in his rushing game.