SportsNovember 7, 2024

Déjà vu as Parsons, Indians host Lindbergh to begin football district play

Drew Parsons gears up for a playoff debut against Lindbergh, the team that marked his first win, as Jackson High seeks to defend its district title with a seven-game winning streak.

Cole Lee
Jackson’s Drew Parsons receives the snap during a game between the Jackson Indians and the Festus Tigers on Oct. 25 at “The Pit” in Jackson.
Jackson’s Drew Parsons receives the snap during a game between the Jackson Indians and the Festus Tigers on Oct. 25 at “The Pit” in Jackson.Cole Lee ~ clee@semoball.com, file

One year later, it’s a full-circle moment for Drew Parsons of Jackson High School, preparing to make his 2024 playoff debut against the same team that earned him his first win.

This Friday, 371 days removed from the day he stepped up following an injury to former starting quarterback Adrian Fox, Parsons returns to the big stage against a familiar foe.

When a lower-body injury sidelined Fox for the remainder of the season in the first quarter of Jackson’s playoff-opening game against Lindbergh last season, it marked the start of a new era of Jackson football.

That Parsons era has been nothing short of the standard, with the junior quarterback having led Jackson on a seven-game winning streak and right back to the same spot it was last year.

It hasn’t been the most beautiful road, but the junior passer looks more comfortable in his role by the week, and the visual improvements to his game over the past three months have helped propel Jackson back into the limelight.

“I’ve learned that preparation is key,” Parsons said. “Just keep practicing, have trust in your players around you and have trust in your coach and your process.”

Earlier this season, Parsons looked a little rattled at times. Against three phenomenal teams in Cardinal Ritter, Cahokia and Edwardsville in back-to-back-to-back weeks, he showed some struggles.

Going 1-2 through the first three weeks wasn’t the worst possible outcome, but it left a lot to be desired as the junior, still plugging away in his first few starts, worked to break out of a slump.

Against Farmington, and just about every week thereafter, Parsons looked like a different animal as he kept punching his way forward for an Indians team that grabbed win after win.

After what was certainly a sluggish start to the season, Parsons put the hammer down and passed for over 1,400 yards through the end of the regular season, which only gets more impressive when you add in his rushing game.

Parsons’ quick legs have only made him a more immersive threat, adding 484 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground to solidify himself as a dual-threat danger.

The confidence played a big role in helping Parsons get his footing back, and going into the playoffs the Southeast baseball commit looks more prepared than ever to lead Jackson on a run.

With the assistance of one of the greatest all-around offensive groups in the area, that confidence has only been quantified as he gets more comfortable with coach Ryan Nesbitt’s system.

Though he’s still got plenty of time left to go in the red and black, Parsons is already a seasoned locker room veteran who didn’t hesitate to bring up his bonds with his boys.

“I mean it’s great,” Parsons said. “Offensive line, Jaylon (Hampton) and I just go out and eat every weekend.

“It’s just amazing, the team chemistry. We just hang out all the time.”

Going into the playoffs with that established group, there’s a lot on the line as Jackson looks to defend its district title against a field nearly identical to that of last year.

After Parsons’ breakout performances against Lindbergh and Seckman in last year’s district tournament, it’s a sure bet to assume that other teams will have him front and center on their radar.

Nonetheless, Jackson maintains high expectations and a head of confidence leading into postseason play as Class 6 District 1’s No. 2 seed once more.

“We feel good,” Parsons said. “We really just want to compete. That’s all we want to do.

“We don’t care who we’re playing, we’re just gonna go out, compete and play our best football.”

