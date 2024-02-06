Dexter baseballers help with tornado cleanup in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF — Dexter High School athletes are starting to develop a strong reputation of rising to the occasion when the community is in need.
Last spring, several DHS athletes assisted with cleanup after a severe thunderstorm tore through Dexter. And now, several members of the baseball team made the trek to Poplar Bluff to assist baseball coach Steven Edwards with cleanup after a tornado struck the town this past weekend.
Edwards said Bearcat baseballers Beau Carrier, Houston Neely, Gibson Booker, Connor Hill and Jackson Howard came to Butler County over the weekend and not only assisted him with cleanup at his own residence, but also helped others in the community.
“The players knew about my family and the destruction from the tornado,” Edwards said. “But (they) not only (helped) my family, but we helped (others in) Poplar Bluff.
“The boys made me so proud. I honestly got choked up when they showed up in their work clothes ready to help no matter what. Really brings the true meaning of 'all in.'”
And for the second time in less than a year, DHS athletes have risen to the occasion when severe weather wreaked havoc in Southeast Missouri.
“Dexter is a special community full of great people that care for others,” Edwards said. “It is just another reason why there is so much pride in the community — and it is generational. From grandparents to the young men and women in the community, they just are willing to help anyone at anytime. The baseball players really did make me so proud to be their coach.”
And did so without being asked to.
“There were no calls or asking for anything,” Edwards said. “They just showed up ready to work. It speaks volumes on the character of them all. Even being from Poplar Bluff and loving my community, my Dexter family has taken me in and welcomed me as one of them.
“The community, school district is like no other. As soon as news hit my athletic director (Josh Dowdy), superintendent (Amy James), principal (Eric Boles) and many co-workers all reached out. I am blessed to be part of two amazing communities here in Poplar Bluff and Dexter.”
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.