Dexter baseballers help with tornado cleanup in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF — Dexter High School athletes are starting to develop a strong reputation of rising to the occasion when the community is in need.

Last spring, several DHS athletes assisted with cleanup after a severe thunderstorm tore through Dexter. And now, several members of the baseball team made the trek to Poplar Bluff to assist baseball coach Steven Edwards with cleanup after a tornado struck the town this past weekend.

Edwards said Bearcat baseballers Beau Carrier, Houston Neely, Gibson Booker, Connor Hill and Jackson Howard came to Butler County over the weekend and not only assisted him with cleanup at his own residence, but also helped others in the community.

“The players knew about my family and the destruction from the tornado,” Edwards said. “But (they) not only (helped) my family, but we helped (others in) Poplar Bluff.

“The boys made me so proud. I honestly got choked up when they showed up in their work clothes ready to help no matter what. Really brings the true meaning of 'all in.'”