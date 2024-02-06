Devin Best, Chaffee edge Scott County Central 69-64 in season opener

ORAN — Few outside of the Chaffee boys’ basketball program expected Devin Best to be this good this early in the season. But the 6-foot-5 senior, who was primarily a reserve last year, quickly emerged not just as one of the Red Devils’ best players, but as arguably their most lethal scoring threat. That was on full display in the opening round of the 69th Annual Oran Invitational Tournament against Scott County Central Monday night.

Best dropped a career-high 16 points as No. 2 seed Chaffee scraped by the No. 7 seed Braves 69-64 at Oran High School.

“There’s not a kid in Chaffee that spends more time shooting than he does,” head coach Josh Govreau said. “Most people see him and think he’s just a big kid and can’t shoot. But he has shown in the past that he’s very capable of hitting that outside shot, including tonight.”

Best, who shot 3-of-5 from 3-point range, and promising point guard Nolan Fowler anchored a Chaffee team that fed off a huge first half to come out victorious in its thrilling season opener.

“I think we came out in the first half pretty strong,” Best said. “We kind of let up in the second half, which costed us at times. I really don't think that it should have been as close as it was, but we just eased up and got back in place.”

The flashiest Best highlight from his season debut came late in the first half when he found a rhythm firing away from long range. He wasted no time with the ball in his hands and smoothly flicked back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 26-12 before the half; unsurprisingly, that was the loudest Chaffee’s crowd got all night.

“So me with shooting,” Best said, “I really just used it as a way to get fitter. I just shot a lot over the summer, every day just hundreds of shots. Sometimes I hit a thousand shots a day. Just a lot of shots up. I try to get my friends and teammates to do the same.”

Chaffee led by nine points at the half, but maintained a double-figure lead throughout most of the frame.

SCC missed six of its first nine shots as the Red Devils crafted a 16-5 lead in the first quarter behind 3-pointers from senior Kamden Little and sophomore Dane McMullin. Braves junior Cameron Bean drained a pair of 3s as the Braves trimmed the lead to 40-31 before the break.

That’s until SCC came out playing like an entirely new team in the second half.