Despite recent Ls, Woodland hoops moving forward

Following Saturday’s 66-64 loss to Confluence Prep Academy in the Sixth Man Shootout at Charleston High School, the Woodland boy’s basketball program has dropped three of its last five games.

The skid started with a 76-42 rout by Puxico in the Stoddard County Athletic Association Tournament championship game a week ago. Still, third-year Cardinal coach Shawn Kinder said recently there had been no lingering effects from that defeat.

“We just had to flush (that loss),” Kinder said of the loss to the Indians. “Puxico came out and punched us and we never recovered.”

Not only were the several thousand fans in attendance stunned as that game unfolded, but so was Kinder.

“I saw some emotions and behaviors from our kids that I had never seen ever,” Kinder explained. “I think we made that game bigger than what it really was.”

The same could be said for the past week and the three losses.

The Puxico game was what it was, a horrendous outing by the Class 3 No. 6 ranked Cardinals (18-4), but the other two defeats (a four-point road loss to Class 4 Kennett and a two-point road loss to Class 4 Confluence Prep) showed that the Woodland athletes weren’t wallowing on a single bad night.

“That night (Jan. 31) the guys got together themselves,” Kinder said. “They watched the game film and hammered each other on what they didn’t do.

“They kind of made light of it, really, and kind of flushed it.”