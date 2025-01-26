Blues suffer first shutout loss of the season in 2-0 loss to Dallas

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues entered Saturday’s game as one of only four teams in the NHL that had not been shut out this season.

That changed when the Blues, who won 17 more faceoffs and took 14 more shots, could not get through Dallas Stars goalie Casey DeSmith and fell 2-0 on Jan. 25.

The Blues missed 15 shots, which turned out to be half the battle for DeSmith, who registered 33 saves.

“We really didn’t show good finish tonight,” Blues head coach Jim Montgomery said. “I think we whiffed on maybe five shots.”

Evgenii Dadonov scored a goal 7:07 into the game and Esa Lindell soon followed suit with a power play goal of his own to establish a 2-0 lead for Dallas midway through the first period.