Delta's Jade Berry "the best player in Southeast Missouri”

JACKSON – The Dexter High School varsity girl’s basketball squad hasn’t faced its counterpart from Delta High School in at least two decades, and given Saturday’s affair with the Ladycats, the Bearcats may want to wait that long again before competing with the MSHSAA Class 1 program.

Delta methodically, at first, and then overwhelmingly, in the end, dominated Dexter 77-46 in the Jackson Lady Indians Showcase at Jackson High School.

“I thought that we came out and played hard,” veteran Ladycat coach David Heeb said following the rout. “Both teams, in that first half, played really hard.”

Delta (10-2) raced out to a 20-13 first-quarter lead, but the Bearcats (5-8) managed to handle the Delta defensive pressure – somewhat – and remain within a long view of its opponent until halftime.

With the Ladycats pressuring Dexter ballhandlers over the length of the court, as well as jumping passing lanes regardless of where the Ladycat defenders were on the floor, Bearcat senior guard Kate Nichols continually got through and/or behind the Delta defense for lay-up after lay-up.

Nichols scored 16 points in the first half, but Delta, who had senior guard Jade Berry at its disposal, still took a 40-29 margin into the third quarter.

With Nichols scoring at the rim, Berry countered from long range.

The Delta standout sank eight 3-pointers, including five in the first half to keep Dexter at bay.

“Jade is the best player in Southeast Missouri,” Heeb said emphatically. “Period. End of discussion.”

It would be hard to argue that point after watching Berry score a game-high 36 points while also assisting on many of the other 13 made shots by Heeb’s team.