All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
SportsJanuary 28, 2025

Delta rallies late for 83-79 victory over St. Vincent

Delta boys' basketball kept its momentum going with a thrilling 83-79 comeback win over St. Vincent. Junior Isaiah Berry led with 27 points, propelling the Bobcats to their third win in four games.

Kaiden Karper
Delta junior Bryce Cox drives toward the basket against St. Vincent on Monday, Jan. 27, at St. Vincent High School.
Delta junior Bryce Cox drives toward the basket against St. Vincent on Monday, Jan. 27, at St. Vincent High School.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Delta junior Isaiah Berry scores a layup against St. Vincent on Monday, Jan. 27. Berry dropped a team-high 27 points in the Bobcat victory.
Delta junior Isaiah Berry scores a layup against St. Vincent on Monday, Jan. 27. Berry dropped a team-high 27 points in the Bobcat victory.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Delta junior Ryan Jeffries on the court against St. Vincent on Monday, Jan. 27.
Delta junior Ryan Jeffries on the court against St. Vincent on Monday, Jan. 27.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
St. Vincent sophomore Case Huber during pregame introductions against Delta on Monday, Jan. 27.
St. Vincent sophomore Case Huber during pregame introductions against Delta on Monday, Jan. 27.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
St. Vincent sophomore Colden Prost during pregame introductions against Delta on Monday, Jan. 27.
St. Vincent sophomore Colden Prost during pregame introductions against Delta on Monday, Jan. 27.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
The opening tip off between Delta and St. Vincent on Monday, Jan. 27.
The opening tip off between Delta and St. Vincent on Monday, Jan. 27.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
St. Vincent junior Max Wheeler shoots a layup against Delta on Monday, Jan. 27. Wheeler finished with a game-high 31 points.
St. Vincent junior Max Wheeler shoots a layup against Delta on Monday, Jan. 27. Wheeler finished with a game-high 31 points.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
St. Vincent senior Parker Ellis shoots a free throw against Delta on Monday, Jan. 27.
St. Vincent senior Parker Ellis shoots a free throw against Delta on Monday, Jan. 27.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
St. Vincent junior Max Wheeler shoots drives toward the basket between a pair of Delta defenders on Monday, Jan. 27.
St. Vincent junior Max Wheeler shoots drives toward the basket between a pair of Delta defenders on Monday, Jan. 27.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
St. Vincent junior Max Wheeler lobs up a layup against Delta on Monday, Jan. 27.
St. Vincent junior Max Wheeler lobs up a layup against Delta on Monday, Jan. 27.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
St. Vincent's Max Wheeler drives into Delta's Paxton Hornbuckle before shooting a layup on Monday, Jan. 27.
St. Vincent's Max Wheeler drives into Delta's Paxton Hornbuckle before shooting a layup on Monday, Jan. 27.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
St. Vincent's Parker Ellis shoots a layup against Delta on Monday, Jan. 27.
St. Vincent's Parker Ellis shoots a layup against Delta on Monday, Jan. 27.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
St. Vincent's Case Huber after shooting a 3-pointer against Delta on Monday, Jan. 27.
St. Vincent's Case Huber after shooting a 3-pointer against Delta on Monday, Jan. 27.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Delta head coach Toby Heeb on the sideline against St. Vincent on Monday, Jan. 27.
Delta head coach Toby Heeb on the sideline against St. Vincent on Monday, Jan. 27.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Delta junior Ryan Jeffries tries to shoot a 3-pointer against St. Vincent's Case Huber on Monday, Jan. 27.
Delta junior Ryan Jeffries tries to shoot a 3-pointer against St. Vincent's Case Huber on Monday, Jan. 27.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Delta's Ryan Jeffries drives between two St. Vincent defenders on Monday, Jan. 27.
Delta's Ryan Jeffries drives between two St. Vincent defenders on Monday, Jan. 27.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Delta junior Cohen Palmer dribbles the ball against St. Vincent on Monday, Jan. 27.
Delta junior Cohen Palmer dribbles the ball against St. Vincent on Monday, Jan. 27.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Delta's Paxton Hornbuckle dribbles and looks for an open teammate against St. Vincent on Monday, Jan. 27.
Delta's Paxton Hornbuckle dribbles and looks for an open teammate against St. Vincent on Monday, Jan. 27.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
The Delta Bobcats head toward the sideline during a timeout break in the second half on Monday, Jan. 27.
The Delta Bobcats head toward the sideline during a timeout break in the second half on Monday, Jan. 27.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
St. Vincent head coach Bruce Valleroy on the sideline against Delta on Monday, Jan. 27.
St. Vincent head coach Bruce Valleroy on the sideline against Delta on Monday, Jan. 27.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Delta sophomore Skylar Vandeven dribbles the ball before scoring a go-ahead layup with 35 seconds left against St. Vincent on Monday, Jan. 27.
Delta sophomore Skylar Vandeven dribbles the ball before scoring a go-ahead layup with 35 seconds left against St. Vincent on Monday, Jan. 27.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

PERRYVILLE — Delta boys’ basketball has not had a winning season in four years.

Head coach Toby Heeb believes this season’s Bobcats are good enough to break that streak.

Junior Isaiah Berry scored a team-high 27 points as Delta used a late rally to pull off a huge road win over St. Vincent 83-79 on Monday night at St. Vincent High School.

Paxton Hornbuckle added 21 points and junior Bryce Cox tacked on 17 for the Bobcats (9-8), who have now won three of their last four.

"I just told the boys, 'we're a different team right now than we were even two weeks ago,'" Heeb said. "They're starting to show a lot of toughness and grit when things are getting hard or not going our way. We just kind of stick together and keep playing basketball instead of folding. And that's a sign of a good team. So, hopefully we keep doing that."

Max Wheeler dropped a game-high 31 points and Parker Ellis added 23 for St. Vincent (4-8), which was aiming to earn just its second home win of the season.

On a night when Delta was hampered by turnovers and a lack of rebounding on both ends of the court, the Bobcats shot 11-for-17 from 3-point land and used crisp free throw shooting late in the game to make up for their deficiencies.

"I think early on, that kept us in at first half," Heeb said on the long-range shooting. "We shot really well. We hit some big 3s to keep us in there and bail us out. And then the second half, we started attacking the basket a little bit more to try to get to the foul line as much as we could."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Backed by 15 first-half points, including three 3-pointers, from the junior Wheeler, the home Indians led 44-37 at halftime.

The momentum shifted when Delta began to take control with a 17-7 run in the third quarter as the Bobcats grabbed a 54-51 lead after junior Ryan Jeffries buried a triple.

While St. Vincent maintained its lead, Hornbuckle kept the Bobcats within reach behind a trio of 3s in fourth, including a corner triple that made it a 71-73 ball game with 3:13 left.

It appeared as if the Indians had just about sealed it with 2:38 remaining when Wheeler scored a three-point play on a second chance layup to push the St. Vincent lead to 79-73.

But then, with 35 seconds remaining and the game deadlocked at 79-79, Delta sophomore Skylar Vandeven scored a clutch go-ahead layup to give the Bobcats the lead to stay.

Cox put on the finishing touches with a pair of free throws with seven seconds remaining after getting fouled in the paint.

"Just proud of the boys," Heeb said. "It was mental toughness. We kept coming back and coming back, and every time we'd get it close or tie it up. St Vincent made good plays and got the lead back on them, and they'd stretch it out six or seven points. So, I'm just proud that we stuck in there and kept playing."

Delta gets a few days off before the Bobcats travel to East Prairie (12-3) on Thursday, Jan. 30, for a 7:30 p.m. contest. St. Vincent returns to its home court tomorrow night when the Indians host Ste. Genevieve (8-8) at 7:30 p.m.

Story Tags
Sports Gallery
Advertisement
Related
SportsJan. 28
Chaffee and Delta to rematch in Scott Mississippi Conference...
SportsJan. 27
Scott City set up for success entering Scott-Miss Tournament
SportsJan. 27
Mahomes and the Chiefs will face Hurts, Barkley and the Eagl...
SportsJan. 27
Once again, the Bills play the Chiefs down to the wire, only...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The Chiefs get more Mahomes magic and advance to 3rd straight Super Bowl, beating the Bills 32-29
SportsJan. 27
The Chiefs get more Mahomes magic and advance to 3rd straight Super Bowl, beating the Bills 32-29
Chiefs beat Bills for AFC championship, berth in Super Bowl
SportsJan. 27
Chiefs beat Bills for AFC championship, berth in Super Bowl
SEMO Conference girls wrestling: Poplar Bluff’s Freeman makes history, Jackson’s Milam dominates
SportsJan. 26
SEMO Conference girls wrestling: Poplar Bluff’s Freeman makes history, Jackson’s Milam dominates
Back on top: Jackson wrestling earns SEMO Conference Tournament title
SportsJan. 26
Back on top: Jackson wrestling earns SEMO Conference Tournament title
Blues suffer first shutout of season in 2-0 loss to Dallas
SportsJan. 26
Blues suffer first shutout of season in 2-0 loss to Dallas
Tremendous second half sends SEMO men's squad past Western Illinois
SportsJan. 25
Tremendous second half sends SEMO men's squad past Western Illinois
Redhawks women's basketball slump continues, dominated in Macomb for seventh straight loss
SportsJan. 25
Redhawks women's basketball slump continues, dominated in Macomb for seventh straight loss
Roundup — Oak Ridge tops Kelly in Day 1 of Scott-Mississippi Conference girls basketball tourney
SportsJan. 25
Roundup — Oak Ridge tops Kelly in Day 1 of Scott-Mississippi Conference girls basketball tourney
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy