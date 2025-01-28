Delta rallies late for 83-79 victory over St. Vincent

PERRYVILLE — Delta boys’ basketball has not had a winning season in four years.

Head coach Toby Heeb believes this season’s Bobcats are good enough to break that streak.

Junior Isaiah Berry scored a team-high 27 points as Delta used a late rally to pull off a huge road win over St. Vincent 83-79 on Monday night at St. Vincent High School.

Paxton Hornbuckle added 21 points and junior Bryce Cox tacked on 17 for the Bobcats (9-8), who have now won three of their last four.

"I just told the boys, 'we're a different team right now than we were even two weeks ago,'" Heeb said. "They're starting to show a lot of toughness and grit when things are getting hard or not going our way. We just kind of stick together and keep playing basketball instead of folding. And that's a sign of a good team. So, hopefully we keep doing that."

Max Wheeler dropped a game-high 31 points and Parker Ellis added 23 for St. Vincent (4-8), which was aiming to earn just its second home win of the season.

On a night when Delta was hampered by turnovers and a lack of rebounding on both ends of the court, the Bobcats shot 11-for-17 from 3-point land and used crisp free throw shooting late in the game to make up for their deficiencies.

"I think early on, that kept us in at first half," Heeb said on the long-range shooting. "We shot really well. We hit some big 3s to keep us in there and bail us out. And then the second half, we started attacking the basket a little bit more to try to get to the foul line as much as we could."