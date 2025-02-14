The 1,000-point milestone is a career achievement that is usually accomplished by a basketball player in their senior year.

Ryan Jeffries, however, reached the benchmark in his junior year.

Jeffries scored 18 points to lead the Bobcats to a 60-56 win over Class 1 District 2 rival Richland on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Delta.

"It's really impressive, not only as a junior, but he didn't score a lot his freshman year, and he kind of came out of nowhere for us last year," Delta head coach Toby Heeb said of Jeffries. "There's just a lot of times he puts us on his back and hits a big shot or makes a big play."

Jeffries has long been the leader of a junior class that makes up the majority of the varsity squad. Yet, he's usually not the only scoring option. Fellow junior Bryce Cox scored 15 points, sophomore Skylar Vandeven added 10 points, and junior Paxton Hornbuckle chipped in nine points for the Bobcats.

"That carries over to the other guys," Heeb said. "They start doing the same thing, and they all just gel so well together that they want to do well for each other and not be the guy to let everybody down."

Delta's win snapped a three-game losing streak against Richland, a skid that includes the Class 1 District 2 title game in 2023. Heeb's tenure in Delta started in 2022-23, and he finally got his signature win.

"This is probably the biggest win since I've been here in three years," Heeb said. "I think it was huge. It's a district win. It meant a lot to us. Two years ago, they beat us in the district championship by five or so points. So to come out here and play the way they did, it was really impressive."

Heeb has spent his entire tenure rebuilding the boys' basketball team since the departure of Chris Hahn, who left Delta with two district championships in 2020-21. Meanwhile, his brother, David Heeb, coaches one of the premier girls' basketball teams in Southeast Missouri, winning five straight district titles and finishing the Class 1 Final Four twice.

Each girls' basketball game attracts nearly the entire town of 400+ and fills the gym. It took the final home game of this season for the Bobcats to play in front of a similarly packed crowd.

"It was a pretty large crowd," Heeb said. "We expected that. They didn't let that get to them, and they just did their job.

"You always want to come out and play well in front of your home crowd and your fans and kids in your school that come out and support you."

This is the culmination of a breakout season that has the Bobcats at 12-10 before the final four games of the regular season. Their 12 wins are the most since finishing 17-11 in 2020-21.