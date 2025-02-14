All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
SportsFebruary 14, 2025

Delta junior hits 1,000 points as Bobcats ends losing streak against Richland Rebels

Delta junior Ryan Jeffries hits a career milestone with 1,000 points, leading the Bobcats to a 60-56 victory over Richland Rebels. This win ends a three-game losing streak against their rivals.

Anthony Capobianco
Delta junior Ryan Jeffries holds a sign signifying his 1,000th career point after a game against Richland on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Delta, Mo.
Delta junior Ryan Jeffries holds a sign signifying his 1,000th career point after a game against Richland on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Delta, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Delta's Isaiah Berry handles the ball against Richland on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Delta, Mo.
Delta's Isaiah Berry handles the ball against Richland on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Delta, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Delta's Skylar Vandeven shoots a free throw against Richland on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Delta, Mo.
Delta's Skylar Vandeven shoots a free throw against Richland on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Delta, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Delta's Ryan Jeffries shoots a three-pointer against Richland on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Delta, Mo.
Delta's Ryan Jeffries shoots a three-pointer against Richland on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Delta, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Delta's Bryce Cox reacts to an and-one call after scoring a basket against Richland on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Delta, Mo.
Delta's Bryce Cox reacts to an and-one call after scoring a basket against Richland on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Delta, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Richland's Hunter Sanders drives to the basket against Delta on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Delta, Mo.
Richland's Hunter Sanders drives to the basket against Delta on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Delta, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Richland's Hayden Conner drives to the basket against Delta on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Delta, Mo.
Richland's Hayden Conner drives to the basket against Delta on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Delta, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Richland's Tucker Hughes drives to the basket against Delta on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Delta, Mo.
Richland's Tucker Hughes drives to the basket against Delta on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Delta, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Richland's Gary Tilley shoots a free throw against Delta on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Delta, Mo.
Richland's Gary Tilley shoots a free throw against Delta on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Delta, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Delta's Paxton Hornbuckle prepares to shoot a free throw against Richland on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Delta, Mo.
Delta's Paxton Hornbuckle prepares to shoot a free throw against Richland on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Delta, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Richland's Eric Williams drives to the basket against Delta on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Delta, Mo.
Richland's Eric Williams drives to the basket against Delta on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Delta, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Richland's Hunter Sanders handles the ball against Delta on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Delta, Mo.
Richland's Hunter Sanders handles the ball against Delta on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Delta, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Delta's Jason Nanney Jr. handles the ball under pressure by Richland defenders on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Delta, Mo.
Delta's Jason Nanney Jr. handles the ball under pressure by Richland defenders on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Delta, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

The 1,000-point milestone is a career achievement that is usually accomplished by a basketball player in their senior year.

Ryan Jeffries, however, reached the benchmark in his junior year.

Jeffries scored 18 points to lead the Bobcats to a 60-56 win over Class 1 District 2 rival Richland on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Delta.

"It's really impressive, not only as a junior, but he didn't score a lot his freshman year, and he kind of came out of nowhere for us last year," Delta head coach Toby Heeb said of Jeffries. "There's just a lot of times he puts us on his back and hits a big shot or makes a big play."

Jeffries has long been the leader of a junior class that makes up the majority of the varsity squad. Yet, he's usually not the only scoring option. Fellow junior Bryce Cox scored 15 points, sophomore Skylar Vandeven added 10 points, and junior Paxton Hornbuckle chipped in nine points for the Bobcats.

"That carries over to the other guys," Heeb said. "They start doing the same thing, and they all just gel so well together that they want to do well for each other and not be the guy to let everybody down."

Delta's win snapped a three-game losing streak against Richland, a skid that includes the Class 1 District 2 title game in 2023. Heeb's tenure in Delta started in 2022-23, and he finally got his signature win.

"This is probably the biggest win since I've been here in three years," Heeb said. "I think it was huge. It's a district win. It meant a lot to us. Two years ago, they beat us in the district championship by five or so points. So to come out here and play the way they did, it was really impressive."

Heeb has spent his entire tenure rebuilding the boys' basketball team since the departure of Chris Hahn, who left Delta with two district championships in 2020-21. Meanwhile, his brother, David Heeb, coaches one of the premier girls' basketball teams in Southeast Missouri, winning five straight district titles and finishing the Class 1 Final Four twice.

Each girls' basketball game attracts nearly the entire town of 400+ and fills the gym. It took the final home game of this season for the Bobcats to play in front of a similarly packed crowd.

"It was a pretty large crowd," Heeb said. "We expected that. They didn't let that get to them, and they just did their job.

"You always want to come out and play well in front of your home crowd and your fans and kids in your school that come out and support you."

This is the culmination of a breakout season that has the Bobcats at 12-10 before the final four games of the regular season. Their 12 wins are the most since finishing 17-11 in 2020-21.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Heeb knew as early as this past summer that this was going to be a breakout year for the Bobcats.

"We played a lot of games over the summer, different shootouts, played some good teams," Heeb said. "in the last two summers, we go play people, and they blow us out. This year, we were competing and winning games, and I think that just built their confidence."

At one point, Richmond was in the lead after an 18-12 first quarter, led by Hunter Sanders making three baskets from the three-point line.

Jeffries woke up in the second quarter with eight points as the Bobcats outscored the Rebels 21-11 during the period. Delta went into halftime leading 33-29 after Cox scored at the buzzer, drew a foul, and made a free throw.

The Bobcats maintained that advantage throughout the second half on what Heeb chalked up to as "toughness."

"They're bigger than us," Heeb said. "You play Richland, you got to rebound or you're not gonna have a chance. I thought that we really locked in 75% of the game on rebounding, and being tough and hanging onto the ball."

Both teams scored 27 points throughout the second half, which gave Delta the win. Sanders finished the game with 12 points after a hot first quarter, and Gary Tilley led the Rebels with 21 points.

"I thought the first half, we just did not match the intensity level," Richland head coach Matt Cline said. "We didn't finish around the rim. Delta did a great job, but we just turned, we got careless with the basketball and turned the ball over the middle of the floor, very careless with it. We didn't match our intensity level whatsoever."

Richland won the last two Class 1 District 2 championships and has three of their four seniors reach the 1,000-point career milestone. Tucker Hughes and Eric Williams joined Sanders during the Rebels' 63-50 loss to New Madrid County Central during the Charleston Shootout on Feb. 8.

"They've played together since they were freshmen," Cline said. "They meshed together well. They've been pretty consistent over their career, and there's been a lot of scoring coming from every different direction."

Richland (12-11) has struggled lately, losing five of its last six games. The Rebels will be on their court for the rest of the year with three home games to close out the regular season as well as hosting the C1D2 Tournament.

"I think there's an advantage, but it's not an advantage if we don't play hard, match intensity and match energy," Cline said.

The Rebels host Hayti (Feb. 15), Bernie (Feb. 18), and Bloomfield (Feb. 20) to close out the regular season.

After their road game at Marquand-Zion on Friday, Feb. 14, the Bobcats will close out the regular season with a challenging road trip to East Prairie (Feb. 15), Bernie (Feb. 17), and Chaffee (Feb. 18).

Advertisement
Related
SportsFeb. 14
Chaffee Red Devils adapt to slow-paced battle, secure victor...
SportsFeb. 14
'My girls play hard:' Cape Central GBB outlasts Dexter in 63...
SportsFeb. 13
St. Vincent's dominant second half secures victory over Wood...
SportsFeb. 13
Notre Dame Bulldogs secure victory over Eagles with standout...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
COLUMN: Hall of Fame class, first-place Redhawks may lead to rare sellout
SportsFeb. 13
COLUMN: Hall of Fame class, first-place Redhawks may lead to rare sellout
Baseball welcomes another season, with most pitchers and catchers reporting Wednesday
SportsFeb. 12
Baseball welcomes another season, with most pitchers and catchers reporting Wednesday
Sophomores shine as Red Devils plunder Pirates on senior night
SportsFeb. 12
Sophomores shine as Red Devils plunder Pirates on senior night
Notre Dame claims SEMO Conference girls swim title
SportsFeb. 12
Notre Dame claims SEMO Conference girls swim title
Max Wheeler scores 28 as St. Vincent secures fifth straight win with commanding performance
SportsFeb. 12
Max Wheeler scores 28 as St. Vincent secures fifth straight win with commanding performance
Jackson Gloth shines as Scott City Rams stampede to 20th win with 86-25 rout
SportsFeb. 12
Jackson Gloth shines as Scott City Rams stampede to 20th win with 86-25 rout
Kolton Johnson's 25-point performance leads Bulldogs past Hawks
SportsFeb. 12
Kolton Johnson's 25-point performance leads Bulldogs past Hawks
Cape Central returns to form, dominates New Madrid County Central 59-35
SportsFeb. 12
Cape Central returns to form, dominates New Madrid County Central 59-35
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy