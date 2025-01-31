Delta avenges loss to Chaffee in conference championship thriller

The Delta Bobcats girls basketball team defeated the Chaffee Red Devils 62-50 in the Scott Mississippi Conference Tournament Championship on Thursday at Oak Ridge High School.

The win avenges Delta's loss to Chaffee on December 12 in the Red Devil Invitational and sets up a tiebreaker game on February 10 in Delta.

“I think they're as good as just about anybody we want to see in Class 1. They've got a good team. They're big, they're athletic, and they play hard, and tonight they shot the ball well. Carly-Anne Cossou, that's the best game I've ever seen her play,” Delta head coach David Heeb said. “I've known her since she was a little kid, what a great game by Carly-Anne. Hats off to Chaffee, it was two good teams tied up going into the fourth quarter where anything goes.”

As most saw coming, the first quarter of the game was a neck-and-neck track meet with contact. Both teams played physically and quickly, but Delta had the advantage after the first 13-6.