Southeast Missouri State defeated Big South-OVC rival Eastern Illinois 38-27 on the road to remain undefeated in FCS play on Saturday, Oct. 5, in Charleston, Ill.

The Redhawks established a 17-0 first quarter lead on kicker DC Pippin’s only field goal of the game, and two touchdown passes from quarterback Paxton DeLaurent to receivers Dorian Anderson and Mitchell Sellers.

SEMO pushed its early lead to 24-0 in the second quarter on a two-yard touchdown run by running back Cole Ruble, his first of the season.

The Panthers managed to get on the scoreboard 27 seconds before halftime on a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Pierce Holley to receiver Cooper Wilman, who finished the game with 70 yards.

A one-yard touchdown run by MJ Flowers made it a 10-point game early in the third quarter, with EIU trailing 24-14.