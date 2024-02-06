Southeast Missouri State defeated Big South-OVC rival Eastern Illinois 38-27 on the road to remain undefeated in FCS play on Saturday, Oct. 5, in Charleston, Ill.
The Redhawks established a 17-0 first quarter lead on kicker DC Pippin’s only field goal of the game, and two touchdown passes from quarterback Paxton DeLaurent to receivers Dorian Anderson and Mitchell Sellers.
SEMO pushed its early lead to 24-0 in the second quarter on a two-yard touchdown run by running back Cole Ruble, his first of the season.
The Panthers managed to get on the scoreboard 27 seconds before halftime on a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Pierce Holley to receiver Cooper Wilman, who finished the game with 70 yards.
A one-yard touchdown run by MJ Flowers made it a 10-point game early in the third quarter, with EIU trailing 24-14.
The Redhawks began to widen their lead once again in the second half after DeLaurent threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Tristian Smith in the third quarter and snuck into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers tried to stage a late fourth-quarter rally after Holley threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Quenton Rodgers and Flowers scored another rushing touchdown. It was Rogers’ only reception of the game.
DeLaurent completed 30-of-43 passes for 364 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Smith led the Redhawks receivers with 124 yards and touchdown followed by 109 yards and a score from Anderson.
Holley completed 27-of-42 passes for 366 yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers.
The Redhawks (4-1) host Tennessee Tech on Saturday, Oct. 12.
