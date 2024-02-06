All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
SportsSeptember 22, 2024
DeLaurent leads Redhawks past Salukis
SEMO quarterback Paxton DeLaurent led the Redhawks to a 38-21 win over Southern Illinois University on Saturday, Sept. 21. He threw for four touchdowns in the rivalry win.
SEMO quarterback Paxton DeLaurent led the Redhawks to a 38-21 win over Southern Illinois University on Saturday, Sept. 21. He threw for four touchdowns in the rivalry win.Southeast Missourian file

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Paxton DeLaurent threw four touchdown passes and Southeast Missouri State defeated Southern Illinois 38-21 on Saturday night.

DeLaurent completed 25 of 40 passes for 301 yards. Fifteen of his completions went to Dorian Anderson and Tristan Smith. Anderson had eight receptions for 111 yards with two touchdowns and Smith caught seven for 109 yards.

Payton Brown ran for 124 yards for the Redhawks. He and DeLaurent were the only players to run the ball for SEMO (3-1).

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Redhawks led 16-12 at halftime but Southern Illinois took a 21-16 lead with two minutes left in the third when Willtrell Hartson scored on a 3-yard run.

The Redhawks responded with Anderson's 19-yard TD reception from DeLaurent to take a 24-21 lead into the final period. SEMO wrapped it up in the fourth quarter with touchdowns on DeLaurent's 3-yard pass to Mitchell Sellers and a 1-yard run by Brown.

Hunter Simmons was 28-of-48 passing for 348 yards for the Salukis (2-2).

Advertisement
Related
SportsSep. 25
Practices officially begin for Reynolds, Redhawk hoops
SportsSep. 25
Winn homers, drives in 4 runs as Cardinals top Rockies 7-3
SportsSep. 25
Perryville's Clayton Bauwens places first, Lady Pirates sec...
SportsSep. 24
AP sports week in pictures: A gallery of game action, celebr...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Saxony Lutheran Crusaders rally to defeat Oak Ridge Blue Jays in four sets
SportsSep. 24
Saxony Lutheran Crusaders rally to defeat Oak Ridge Blue Jays in four sets
Dexter Bearcats surge to No. 3 in Class 3 media rankings after dominant win
SportsSep. 24
Dexter Bearcats surge to No. 3 in Class 3 media rankings after dominant win
WEEK 5 TOP 10: Scott City shakeup causes movement among three-way conference tie
SportsSep. 24
WEEK 5 TOP 10: Scott City shakeup causes movement among three-way conference tie
Jackson falls short in home match as Lindbergh's Tallevast shines
SportsSep. 24
Jackson falls short in home match as Lindbergh's Tallevast shines
Saxony Lutheran's perfect start shattered by Sikeston's second-half surge
SportsSep. 24
Saxony Lutheran's perfect start shattered by Sikeston's second-half surge
Chiefs improve to 3-0 with another nailbiter, more proof they simply know how to win close games
SportsSep. 23
Chiefs improve to 3-0 with another nailbiter, more proof they simply know how to win close games
Analysis: 6 teams saved their season by avoiding an 0-3 start
SportsSep. 23
Analysis: 6 teams saved their season by avoiding an 0-3 start
Mahomes throws 2 touchdown passes and the Chiefs' defense preserves a 22-17 win over the Falcons
SportsSep. 23
Mahomes throws 2 touchdown passes and the Chiefs' defense preserves a 22-17 win over the Falcons
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy