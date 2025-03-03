The Jackson Indians girls basketball team defeated the Notre Dame Bulldogs 67-36 on Monday at Notre Dame Regional High School.

Camryn Alsdorf led the offense of the Indians with 26 points, followed by Addison Henderson with 14 and Kate Deck with 12. Skylar Craft led the Bulldogs with 11 points.

With the win, the Indians claim their first regular season conference championship since the 2018-19 season.

Notre Dame led early in the first quarter but a few threes and nine forced turnovers by Jackson earned them a 17-14 lead.

Midway through the first Jackson senior Camryn Alsdorf eclipsed the 1,000 point mark. Alsdorf said it took a lot of hard work to accomplish the feat.

“I would say training, putting in the hours and coming into practice,” Alsdorf said. “All that effort has gotten me to the point where I am today.”

The second quarter was close again as Notre Dame hit just about every shot they attempted, and Jackson could not seem to buy a bucket. Jackson forcing turnovers for easy buckets gave them a slim 29-26 lead.

Indians head coach Angela Fulton said her team can force the ball out of the opponents' hands when they are focused defensively.