Deck’s 23 fuels Jackson to 60-45 bounce-back win over Notre Dame

JACKSON — A stinging home loss to Cape Central last Friday prompted Jackson boys’ basketball to do a little bit of soul searching ahead of Tuesday night.

That clearly put the Indians on the same page in many phases considering how they handled rival Notre Dame.

Kole Deck scored a game-high 23 points, Braden Thompson added 11 and Jackson routed the Bulldogs 60-45 on Cancer Awareness Night at Jackson High School.

“Friday was a reality check,” Deck said. “We came out flat and when you come out flat against good teams, they'll put you away quick. So, we knew coming into tonight that we had to come in on our toes and we played pretty well.”

The Indians (16-3) never trailed the Bulldogs (8-7) as they stretched a 37-18 halftime lead to 22 points early in the fourth quarter.

Jackson has now won seven straight against Notre Dame — one month after defeating the Bulldogs 52-45 in the SEMO Conference Tournament third-place game.

“We did our game plan to a T,” Deck said. “We moved the ball well and when you play an emotional team like that, it's easy to get in their head. So, we just did a good job overall.”

On Tuesday, him and the Indians’ were patient and effectively worked the ball around Notre Dame’s defense for all four quarters.