JACKSON — When in doubt, just feed the basketball to Kole Deck.

It’s a formula that has proven to be effective for Jackson most of the season and one that helped the Indians escape with an emphatic overtime victory on Senior Night.

Deck scored a career-high 42 points to lead Jackson past Charleston 75-67 in overtime on Tuesday night at Jackson High School.

The do-it-all senior made 19 of 25 shots from the floor, repeatedly gliding by his defenders for smooth layups and traffic-beating, sinking three 3-pointers on the night and helping the Indians overcome a shaky outing against a motivated Blue Jays squad.

“We really didn't play well as a team tonight, but we do know how to win close games,” Deck said. “At the end of the day, a win is a win. So, I’m glad we got to.

“Each night our team needs different roles for different guys. Tonight they needed me to score and I did that.”

Fellow senior Lee Ivy poured in 10 points, while freshman Jon Ernst added eight. While Jackson (18-3) often found itself in foul trouble — Charleston (10-9) shot 13-of-18 from the line — and gave the Blue Jays too many offensive opportunities in open space, the Indians came through in crunch time to earn a hard-fought win.

“It was really special,” Ivy said. “We had a good game until we stopped playing defense, really, and then we came back and won it. I mean, we bonded together as a team. That's how we won. We had some big plays from people that don't play that much. They came in the game and got some buckets. Jon had a really good game coming off the bench.”

Demarion Lane scored a team-high 19 points for Charleston, while Deshaun Henderson and Treshaun Schandon each added 14 apiece.

After Jackson mounted a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, both teams traded 7-0 runs to close out the opening half. Deck paved the way with 18 first-half points as the Indians entered the locker room with a 31-24 advantage.

Charleston would not shy away, however, as Adrian Rodgers and Lane hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 48-44 before Ernst answered with a 3-pointer of his own before the end of the third quarter.

The play of the game came on the first sequence of the fourth quarter when Deck leaped high and delivered a powerful two-handed dunk over a Charleston defender’s outstretched arm, setting off the lively and rambunctious home crowd.

But, again, Charleston would find a way to respond.