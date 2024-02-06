All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
SportsDecember 26, 2024

Deck drops 22, top-seeded Jackson downs Oak Ridge 82-20 in Christmas Tournament opener

Jackson forward Kole Deck shined with a game-high 22 points, leading the top-seeded Indians to an 82-20 victory over Oak Ridge in the Christmas Tournament opener on Thursday, Dec. 26. Jackson draws the winner of Oran and Chaffee in the quarterfinals tomorrow evening.

Kaiden Karper
Jackson senior Kole Deck dribbles down the court against Oak Ridge in the first round of the 2024 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.
Jackson senior Kole Deck dribbles down the court against Oak Ridge in the first round of the 2024 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Oak Ridge senior Cohen Hahs during pregame introductions against Jackson on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Oak Ridge senior Cohen Hahs during pregame introductions against Jackson on Thursday, Dec. 26.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
The tip off between Jackson and Oak Ridge in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday morning, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.
The tip off between Jackson and Oak Ridge in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday morning, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Oak Ridge senior Kaden Borgfield goes for the ball against Jackson's Blayne Reagan on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.
Oak Ridge senior Kaden Borgfield goes for the ball against Jackson's Blayne Reagan on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson junior Walker Matthews passes the ball to an Indian teammate against Oak Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Jackson junior Walker Matthews passes the ball to an Indian teammate against Oak Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 26.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson junior Ty Forest dribbles down the court against Oak Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Jackson junior Ty Forest dribbles down the court against Oak Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 26.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson junior Ty Forest shoots a jumper against Oak Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Jackson junior Ty Forest shoots a jumper against Oak Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 26.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
The Oak Ridge cheerleaders go through a routine in the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament opener on Thursday, Dec. 26.
The Oak Ridge cheerleaders go through a routine in the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament opener on Thursday, Dec. 26.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson sophomore Blayne Reagan awaits the Oak Ridge throw in on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Jackson sophomore Blayne Reagan awaits the Oak Ridge throw in on Thursday, Dec. 26.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson junior Will Thomas shoots a layup against Oak Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Jackson junior Will Thomas shoots a layup against Oak Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 26.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Oak Ridge sophomore Noah Engler dribbles down the court in the second half against Jackson on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Oak Ridge sophomore Noah Engler dribbles down the court in the second half against Jackson on Thursday, Dec. 26.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
story image illustation
Oak Ridge junior Kaleb Novak drives through a lane against Jackson on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Oak Ridge junior Kaleb Novak drives through a lane against Jackson on Thursday, Dec. 26.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson junior Will Thomas dribbles at midcourt against Oak Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Jackson junior Will Thomas dribbles at midcourt against Oak Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 26.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson freshman Jon Ernst shoots a free throw against Oak Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Jackson freshman Jon Ernst shoots a free throw against Oak Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 26.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Oak Ridge head boys' basketball coach Bryce Hahs on the sideline against Jackson on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Oak Ridge head boys' basketball coach Bryce Hahs on the sideline against Jackson on Thursday, Dec. 26.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson senior Gavin Alspaugh drives up a lane against Oak Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Jackson senior Gavin Alspaugh drives up a lane against Oak Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 26.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Oak Ridge junior Landon Burnett dribbles near the shooting arc against Jackson on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Oak Ridge junior Landon Burnett dribbles near the shooting arc against Jackson on Thursday, Dec. 26.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson head boys' basketball coach Kory Thoma on the sideline against Oak Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Jackson head boys' basketball coach Kory Thoma on the sideline against Oak Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 26.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Jackson senior Gavin Alspaugh drains a 3-pointer against Oak Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Jackson senior Gavin Alspaugh drains a 3-pointer against Oak Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 26.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

CAPE GIRARDEAU — Jackson's All-State forward Kole Deck and his teammates rarely shot from beyond the arc Thursday morning.

The way he and the Indians were getting to the basket, there was no need.

Deck scored a game-high 22 points, most of them off dunks and layups, as top-seeded Jackson overpowered with its front-line advantage to dominate No. 16 seed Oak Ridge 82-20 in the opening round of the 2024 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament at the Show Me Center.

Once the Indians (8-2) started pushing the pace and attacking the basket right out the gate, there was no slowing them.

“We're a younger team this year,” Deck said. “Our game plan for today was just get out in transition and run a regular team. So, I think we did a pretty good job of that.”

Indeed they did.

Jackson took full advantage of its height mismatch and used its physicality to force 22 turnovers that set up a plethora of transition dunks and easy fast break layups.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Deck led the way, scoring each of his 22 points in the paint. Junior guard Walker Matthews had nine points and five assists, repeatedly finding Deck free underneath. Senior Gavin Alspaugh had a big second half, draining a pair of 3s to finish with eight.

The Indians came out hot and built a 18-4 lead in the first eight minutes before cruising to a 36-10 lead at the break. Deck’s slam dunk midway through the second quarter, followed by junior Ty Forest’s 3-pointer with 50 seconds left, set the tone.

“I told the boys we played really good Friday leading against Festus when we were really connected defensively and offensively,” head coach Kory Thoma said. “It’s 9:00 in the morning. We had shoot around at 7:00 and it's hard to get up for a game like this. Not saying that Oak Ridge is bad, but we weren't as crisp on our defense and shooting in the first half, but to be expected a little bit. I thought in the second half we picked up the pace and tempo. We were connected better.”

Jackson sprinted to a 16-2 run to break open the second half before Oak Ridge sophomore Noah Engler’s 3-pointer quenched the scoring drought. That’s until Matthews responded with a 3 of his own on the ensuing possession.

Alspaugh’s late corner 3 and 6-foot-7 freshman Jon Ernst’s slam dunk with 40 seconds left in the fourth put the icing on the cake for the Indians.

Since falling to Cape Central — the No. 2 seed in the Christmas Tournament — in the SEMO Conference Tournament semifinals on Dec. 12, Jackson has won four straight, outscoring its opponents by 28.3 points per game along the way.

“We're a young team, like I said,” Deck said, “so the more games we get under our belt, the better we're going to be.”

Jackson will take on the winner of No. 8 Oran and No. 9 Chaffee in the quarterfinals tomorrow evening at 4:30 p.m. at the Show Me Center. Oak Ridge (2-7) will look to bounce back against the loser of Oran-Chaffee tomorrow afternoon at 1:30 p.m. in the first round of consolations.

Story Tags
Sports Gallery
Advertisement
Related
SportsDec. 25
Mahomes throws 3 TDs as Chiefs clinch AFC's top seed by bree...
SportsDec. 24
St. Louis Battlehawks have the quarterbacks to compete in 20...
SportsDec. 24
What to look forward to in the 2024 Southeast Missourian Chr...
SportsDec. 24
From retirement to resurgence: Ken Elfrink leads Chaffee gir...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Redhawks women's basketball team crushes Cougars for first OVC win
SportsDec. 22
Redhawks women's basketball team crushes Cougars for first OVC win
Cape Central heavyweight Connor Poole shines with gold at the 2024 Tiger Classic
SportsDec. 22
Cape Central heavyweight Connor Poole shines with gold at the 2024 Tiger Classic
BJ Ward's resurgence leads SEMO to victory over SIUE
SportsDec. 22
BJ Ward's resurgence leads SEMO to victory over SIUE
Stolen base king Rickey Henderson dies at 65
SportsDec. 21
Stolen base king Rickey Henderson dies at 65
Mahomes throws for TD and runs for score as Chiefs beat Texans 27-19 to close in on No. 1 seed
SportsDec. 21
Mahomes throws for TD and runs for score as Chiefs beat Texans 27-19 to close in on No. 1 seed
Roundup: Jackson heads into break with statement win
SportsDec. 21
Roundup: Jackson heads into break with statement win
Freshman sensation and seasoned champion take gold at Tiger Classic
SportsDec. 21
Freshman sensation and seasoned champion take gold at Tiger Classic
St. Vincent reigns, taking FSCB Holiday Classic crown in thunderous win over Jackson
SportsDec. 21
St. Vincent reigns, taking FSCB Holiday Classic crown in thunderous win over Jackson
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy