CAPE GIRARDEAU — Jackson's All-State forward Kole Deck and his teammates rarely shot from beyond the arc Thursday morning.

The way he and the Indians were getting to the basket, there was no need.

Deck scored a game-high 22 points, most of them off dunks and layups, as top-seeded Jackson overpowered with its front-line advantage to dominate No. 16 seed Oak Ridge 82-20 in the opening round of the 2024 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament at the Show Me Center.

Once the Indians (8-2) started pushing the pace and attacking the basket right out the gate, there was no slowing them.

“We're a younger team this year,” Deck said. “Our game plan for today was just get out in transition and run a regular team. So, I think we did a pretty good job of that.”

Indeed they did.

Jackson took full advantage of its height mismatch and used its physicality to force 22 turnovers that set up a plethora of transition dunks and easy fast break layups.