TALLADEGA, Ala. -- Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s right foot was still hurting, but that wasn't the problem Friday. An illegal car ruined his qualifying run at Talladega Superspeedway.

Earnhardt, who has won a record four straight Winston Cup races at the high-banked Alabama trioval, was set to start 10th in Sunday's EA Sports 500. Then his No. 8 Chevrolet didn't get by the inspectors, who discovered the right quarter-panel was too low.

"A clear violation," NASCAR spokesman Jim Hunter said.

Earnhardt's time was disallowed and he had to take a provisional spot in the 43-car field. He'll start among the back-markers in 38th.

It was another setback for Junior, who hobbled into Talladega still feeling the effects of a rather benign-looking crash near the end of last weekend's race at Dover. He severely sprained his right foot, lapsed into unconsciousness with a mild concussion and wound up dropping from second to fourth in the Winston Cup standings.

Not to worry.

"I'm good to go," Earnhardt said. "Sharp as a tack."

Elliott Sadler won his second career pole with a speed of 189.943 mph, but qualifying is a rather meaningless pursuit at Talladega. In restrictor-plate racing, mastery of the draft is more important than speed. A car can jump up -- or fall back -- dozens of places in the matter of a few laps.

Jamie McMurray (189.395) will start beside Sadler on the front row. The rest of the top five was Jimmie Johnson (189.189), Sterling Marlin (189.137) and Jeff Gordon (189.085).

Earnhardt wasn't the only big name to take a provisional.

Matt Kenseth, who has a huge lead in the point standings, will start alongside Junior in 37th after a plodding run of 185.913 mph, which placed him 43rd out of the 49 cars that attempted to qualify.

Accepting the blame