SportsNovember 15, 2024

Dahlin scores in overtime as the Sabres beat the Blues 4-3

Rasmus Dahlin's overtime goal secures a 4-3 victory for the Sabres over the Blues. Buffalo extends its winning streak, while St. Louis struggles continue, now winless in four games.

JOE YERDON, Associated Press
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Devon Levi makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Devon Levi makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) is stick-checked by Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram (4) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
St. Louis Blues left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) is stick-checked by Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram (4) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens (24) celebrates after his goal, which was later called back for goaltender interference, during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens (24) celebrates after his goal, which was later called back for goaltender interference, during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff, center top, reacts after a goal was called back for goaltender interference during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff, center top, reacts after a goal was called back for goaltender interference during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph (77) is helped off the ice by teammate Pavel Buchnevich (89) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
St. Louis Blues defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph (77) is helped off the ice by teammate Pavel Buchnevich (89) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) carries the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) carries the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin scored 1:33 into overtime to lift the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-3 win against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Alex Tuch and Ryan McLeod each had a goal and an assist in Buffalo's fourth win in five games. Zach Benson also scored, and Devon Levi made 24 stops.

Brandon Saad scored twice for St. Louis, which dropped to 0-3-1 in its last four games. Pavel Buchnevich also scored.

Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington had 29 saves.

St. Louis had a 3-2 lead before Tuch scored with 7:03 remaining in regulation. Dahlin’s power-play goal in OT was his fourth of the season.

Takeaways

Blues: Saad had no goals and four assists in his previous nine games.

Sabres: Buffalo was without leading scorer Tage Thompson and starting goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen who are each day to day with health issues.

Key moment

Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist took a goaltender interference penalty in the final 30 seconds of the third period. The Sabres held onto the puck to get a full two minutes on the power play to start overtime.

Key stat

Benson has scored in three of five games since returning from an ankle injury on Nov. 5.

Up next

The Sabres begin a four-game trip in Philadelphia on Saturday, and the Blues continue a three-game trip in Boston on Saturday afternoon.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

