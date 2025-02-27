Needing a victory to stay alive in the OVC Tournament race, Southeast Missouri State women’s basketball delivered in the timeliest of fashions as the Redhawks stormed out to a big lead in the second half and held on to defeat SIU-Edwardsville 71-66 on the road.

Led by an unreal 19-point first half from Lexi McCully, burying three triples in the half, the Redhawks did enough to hang tight in a high-scoring first half before using a massive second to storm past, and eliminate, the hosting Cougars.

Growing a lead as large as 14, Southeast didn’t exactly crush the Cougars down the stretch, with the hosts making a big rally back late in the fourth. But the Redhawks did just enough, and for that, they kept their hopes of sneaking into the conference tourney alive.

McCully’s 19 points in the first half fed into a 24-point, 7-rebound, 6-assist performance that culminated in the Redhawks knocking off their rival at the floor of the conference and ensuring a finish no worse than 10th this year.

Zoe Best met her right there, too. Best’s 24 points proved why she’s a top-three freshman in the OVC as she hit five 3-pointers in the victory, tacking on another 7 rebounds to anchor a strong defensive effort.

Best never left the floor, staying on for all 40 minutes while McCully’s 38 was right there behind her – pivotal players, whose contributions have been centric and absolute to the successes of Southeast this year.

In full, SEMO won the defensive rebounding effort by just 3, but the intensity on the back end resulted in 11 turnovers forced plus 8 blocks, anchored by another 5-block effort from the stellar freshman Ainaya Williams.

Williams chipped in 10 points, good for third in scoring, hauling in 7 boards as the go-to post while Skylar Barnes’ 7 with 5 rebounds added depth. Four Redhawks finished with 5-or-more rebounds.