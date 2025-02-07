The Chaffee Red Devils girls basketball team defeated the Kelly Hawks 63-30 on Thursday at Chaffee High School.
Carlyanne Cossou led the Red Devils with 28 points while Zoe Bentley and Bailey Robertson added 12 and 19, respectively.
Paige Klipfel led the Hawks with 11 points, including three fourth-quarter three-pointers.
The first quarter was all Chaffee as the Devils led 21-4 after eight minutes. Chaffee ran the Hawks to death while forcing turnover after turnover, scoring transition buckets at will.
The second quarter was a mirror image of the first as Chaffee took a 38-8 halftime lead. Midway through the third the Red Devils pulled their starters and let the second team finish out the game.
Chaffee head coach Keenan Elfrink said it was nice to get a win after the up-and-down week his team had. They beat a tough Woodland team but fell short in overtime to Scott County Central.
“We took care of business. I think we played hard, we were aggressive and we looked more offensive-minded. I thought we played one of our best games on Tuesday night, and then we played one of our worst games on Monday. To be able to bounce back is good for us,” Elfrink said. “Every kid gave toughness and effort tonight. Kelly has some kids out so that obviously hurts them but I’m happy with how our kids executed offensively and guarded on defense.”
Chaffee has seven games left including a third tough matchup with Delta and a very good district opponent in St. Vincent. Elfrink said he is confident in his team’s ability to improve in the short time they have before the postseason.
“We just need to get in the flow and rhythm of playing games. This is the first week we’ve had more than two games since before Christmas break,” Elfrink said. “Just to be able to get in flow and understand if we make mistakes in the game we can come back to it in practice. This time of the year we want to be playing our best ball and we still have some work to do.”
Chaffee next travels to Farmington to take on St. Paul Lutheran with Valle Catholic on Friday at 6 p.m. while Kelly next hosts Sikeston on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.