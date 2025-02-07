All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
SportsFebruary 7, 2025

Cossou's 28 points lead Chaffee girls basketball to a triumphant win over Kelly

Carlyanne Cossou's 28-point performance propelled Chaffee to a 63-30 victory over Kelly. The Red Devils dominated early, leading 21-4 in the first quarter, and maintained control throughout the game.

Justin Trovillion avatar
Justin Trovillion
story image illustation

The Chaffee Red Devils girls basketball team defeated the Kelly Hawks 63-30 on Thursday at Chaffee High School.

Carlyanne Cossou led the Red Devils with 28 points while Zoe Bentley and Bailey Robertson added 12 and 19, respectively.

Paige Klipfel led the Hawks with 11 points, including three fourth-quarter three-pointers.

The first quarter was all Chaffee as the Devils led 21-4 after eight minutes. Chaffee ran the Hawks to death while forcing turnover after turnover, scoring transition buckets at will.

The second quarter was a mirror image of the first as Chaffee took a 38-8 halftime lead. Midway through the third the Red Devils pulled their starters and let the second team finish out the game.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Chaffee head coach Keenan Elfrink said it was nice to get a win after the up-and-down week his team had. They beat a tough Woodland team but fell short in overtime to Scott County Central.

“We took care of business. I think we played hard, we were aggressive and we looked more offensive-minded. I thought we played one of our best games on Tuesday night, and then we played one of our worst games on Monday. To be able to bounce back is good for us,” Elfrink said. “Every kid gave toughness and effort tonight. Kelly has some kids out so that obviously hurts them but I’m happy with how our kids executed offensively and guarded on defense.”

Chaffee has seven games left including a third tough matchup with Delta and a very good district opponent in St. Vincent. Elfrink said he is confident in his team’s ability to improve in the short time they have before the postseason.

“We just need to get in the flow and rhythm of playing games. This is the first week we’ve had more than two games since before Christmas break,” Elfrink said. “Just to be able to get in flow and understand if we make mistakes in the game we can come back to it in practice. This time of the year we want to be playing our best ball and we still have some work to do.”

Chaffee next travels to Farmington to take on St. Paul Lutheran with Valle Catholic on Friday at 6 p.m. while Kelly next hosts Sikeston on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Advertisement
Related
SportsFeb. 7
SEMO’s struggles continue: Redhawks WBB fall to Morehead Sta...
SportsFeb. 6
COLUMN: May SEMO’s diamond dynasty continue
SportsFeb. 6
Esports on rise at SEMO, around country
SportsFeb. 6
Matukewicz, Redhawks adapting to new frontier of college foo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Pro Picks: Eagles will beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, preventing Kansas City from a three-peat
SportsFeb. 6
Pro Picks: Eagles will beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, preventing Kansas City from a three-peat
Defensive adjustments propel Woodland Cardinals to triumph against Scott City
SportsFeb. 6
Defensive adjustments propel Woodland Cardinals to triumph against Scott City
Photo Gallery: Notre Dame wins Splash Out Cancer girls swim meet
SportsFeb. 5
Photo Gallery: Notre Dame wins Splash Out Cancer girls swim meet
Redhawks add new quarterback, reload with FBS transfers in 2025 signing class
SportsFeb. 5
Redhawks add new quarterback, reload with FBS transfers in 2025 signing class
Redhawks MBB begins three-game road trip, facing off with two high-profile contenders
SportsFeb. 5
Redhawks MBB begins three-game road trip, facing off with two high-profile contenders
Redhawks WBB scrounges for victories in three-game road stint
SportsFeb. 5
Redhawks WBB scrounges for victories in three-game road stint
Osceola improves to 9-0 with win over Rivercrest
SportsFeb. 5
Osceola improves to 9-0 with win over Rivercrest
Scott City to face East Prairie for Scott-Miss Tournament title
SportsFeb. 5
Scott City to face East Prairie for Scott-Miss Tournament title
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy