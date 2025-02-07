Chaffee head coach Keenan Elfrink said it was nice to get a win after the up-and-down week his team had. They beat a tough Woodland team but fell short in overtime to Scott County Central.

“We took care of business. I think we played hard, we were aggressive and we looked more offensive-minded. I thought we played one of our best games on Tuesday night, and then we played one of our worst games on Monday. To be able to bounce back is good for us,” Elfrink said. “Every kid gave toughness and effort tonight. Kelly has some kids out so that obviously hurts them but I’m happy with how our kids executed offensively and guarded on defense.”

Chaffee has seven games left including a third tough matchup with Delta and a very good district opponent in St. Vincent. Elfrink said he is confident in his team’s ability to improve in the short time they have before the postseason.

“We just need to get in the flow and rhythm of playing games. This is the first week we’ve had more than two games since before Christmas break,” Elfrink said. “Just to be able to get in flow and understand if we make mistakes in the game we can come back to it in practice. This time of the year we want to be playing our best ball and we still have some work to do.”

Chaffee next travels to Farmington to take on St. Paul Lutheran with Valle Catholic on Friday at 6 p.m. while Kelly next hosts Sikeston on Tuesday at 6 p.m.