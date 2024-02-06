Saxony senior Tommy Haz already has his name on the school’s swimming record board.

This year is an odd one for him because while he’s doing the best he can to return to the state championships and help his team win, the team he’s representing is the rival school. As the last Saxony Lutheran swimmer, Haz is part of a consolidation with Notre Dame.

"I kind of enjoy it, since I'm actually able to be on the relay," Haz said.

Haz had a major impact on the Bulldogs winning the Rec Relays on Monday, Oct. 21, at the SEMO Recreation Center. Haz anchored the winning 200-yard medley, 200-yard freestyle, and 400-yard freestyle relay while leading the winning 3x100-yard butterfly relay. Haz went from competing with Hudson Dennis and Kaiden Cracraft at the state championships to being relay teammates.

"It's finally good that we can finally be on the same relay team," Haz said.

Like most individual sports, swimming is a numbers game in terms of team success. With a big influx of freshmen from last year, Notre Dame became the local team with the numbers to compete in big meets like Cape Rock, the Rec Relays, and the SEMO Conference championships.

Haz spent his first three years on a team that in some cases didn’t have enough swimmers for a relay. This has been a welcomed opportunity for the senior in his final run.