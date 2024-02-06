Blues fall out of wild card contention with third straight home loss

ST. LOUIS — If there was ever a game the St. Louis Blues needed the most it was this one.

The Blues needed to win Monday’s game against Vancouver to stay ahead of the Canucks in the wild card chase.

Instead, the Blues fell 5-2 on Jan. 27, have now lost three straight home games, and are four points behind Vancouver and could either be as little as five points or as many as 11 points behind the Calgary Flames by the time they play their next game on Friday, Jan. 31, at Colorado.

“The common theme that I’ve seen is a lack of energy,” Blues head coach Jim Montgomery said. “I don’t know if it’s a malaise, and that’s my fault. I have to get the group to engage more.

“That’s where I have to look at myself and have to look in the mirror and ask, What do I have to do different to get them to battle through adversity?’”

Montgomery is the Blues’ third coach since the start of last season. St. Louis went from firing the coach of the 2019 Stanley Cup championship team to rewarding the overachieving interim coach with a contract to then firing him once Montgomery became available.

Montgomery had an otherwise successful tenure with the Boston Bruins before being sacked after a slow start to this season. With a five-year deal signed and sealed, he was seen as the hope for a franchise mired in the middle of the pack.

However, is it in the bench boss’ control to turn the veteran group around?

“As players, we’re responsible for getting ourselves ready to play and mentally and physically getting ourselves in the right mindset to go out and compete and play meaningful games,” said Blues defenseman Cam Fowler. “Right now, these games are important, so as players, that’s something that we have to take responsibility for.”