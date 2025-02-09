CHARLESTON — While his players exited the court with their heads down, Woodland coach Shawn Kinder pondered a question about what type of season this has been for the Cardinals thus far.

“So far, so good,” Kinder said.

Korbin Kinder scored a game-high 23 points as Confluence Prep Academy Charter (CPA) knocked off Woodland 66-64 in the opening round of the 6th Man Shootout Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Charleston High School

The loss caps off a rigorous four-game week that saw the Cardinals go 2-2 in the road stretch.

“It’s been a tough week for us,” Coach Kinder said. “Fatigue, I think it showed up a little bit. Shots didn't fall for us where they usually fall. We weren’t hitting free throws either and were always 1 for 2 every time we got to the line. We've got to get better at the end of the games and understanding the importance of each possession.”

Woodland lost two starters from last year's 21-6 team, but the Cardinals regrouped, retained some star power and remain a Class 3 title contender.

And while the loss does not necessarily reflect the type of special 2024-25 campaign his team is manifesting, Kinder wants his players to use it as a valuable learning experience moving forward.

“We’ve had some good games,” he said. “We beat some good teams, and we've lost some games that we probably should have come away with. But we're just taking it one game at a time right now. We're kind of banged up. Our big post player Kamren McCormick went down with an ankle injury two minutes into the game against Kennett last night. We're hoping he's okay and he can get back for district play, but we're just kind of banged up. We're going to take the day and get away from it for a while and then get back to work.”