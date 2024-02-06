EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — It’s the final week of Ohio Valley Conference regular-season play, and Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball approaches the final two games of the year needing just one victory to wrap up an uncontested league championship.

On the heels of a nine-game winning streak, SEMO has already broken its old Division I win streak by two games and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Now, entering the final week of the league year with games against SIU Edwardsville and Eastern Illinois, these Redhawks have a chance to live up to the hype. A win would not only bring a championship plaque, but a bye into the OVC Tournament semifinals.

That would put them just two wins away from something even greater: An NCAA Tournament berth, the third for the Redhawks in their Division I era.

Entering Thursday night against SIU Edwardsville, it’s a de facto championship duel with the Cougars needing a win to keep their hopes of a conference title tie alive.

These two squads met up back in the second game of the league year, with SEMO taking an emphatic 80-64 victory on the Show Me Center floor to advance to 2-0 in the OVC — many, many moons ago.

SIU Edwardsville had won five of its last six before a crushing road loss at Southern Indiana (10-18, 5-13) last Saturday.