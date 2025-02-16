COLUMN: Ticket to March Madness streaking SEMO's to lose

What does Southeast Missouri State need to do to be one of the four 16-seed teams that don't have to play in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio?

With their convincing 83-69 win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday, Feb. 15, the Redhawks (17-10, 12-4) are a game ahead of SIUE and Little Rock for first place in the Ohio Valley Conference. It's understood that only the champion of the conference tournament will get into March Madness but to project SEMO in the First Four against American U by ESPN, CBS, and USA Today? Why does Merrimack (14-11), who plays in a gym smaller than Jackson High School, get to walk right up to Alabama in the first round?

To be honest, the fact that I get to rage against the bracketology machine over SEMO being projected to play in the First Four after the Redhawks won only nine games the previous season is astonishing.

"They have had an unbelievable mental and physical approach to practices," SEMO head coach Brad Korn said. "They're a competitive, motivated group. The thing I love about them most is that none of them get small when we coach them hard and then add on top of that, they're good players."

Most impressively, outside of Brendan Terry and Teddy Washington Jr., the players who struggled last year are now behind the Redhawks' current domination over the OVC.

"Especially in an era when you can just turn and run when things aren't easy, they stuck it out," Korn said. "They went through those struggles, and I think we're seeing the fruits of that labor now. So I give them a ton of credit for sticking with it because you need to go through some of that hard stuff to find out what you're about to come back and bounce back, whether that's basketball or life."

Washington was the lone Division I transfer to join the Redhawks and he instantly became the leading scorer. He scored 21 points on Saturday for the first time since tying a career-high 28 points against Eastern Illinois on Dec. 19, 2024.

"It just opens up a lot for me getting Teddy involved," said SEMO point guard Rob Martin. "They have a lot of game plans on Teddy and how to guard him. So I just tell Teddy, 'I'm gonna find you,' and he trusts me, and that's the big connection me and Teddy have."

Martin is also among SEMO's top scorers, as both he and Washington average around 13 points per game. On top of his scoring, Martin is among the top distributors in the OVC averaging 4.2 assists per game.

“He just always finds me and makes the right play,” Washington Jr. said. “He just puts everybody in position, not even just me. He can score the ball at a high level, so there's so much attention on him that it’s got to open up everybody else. He's kind of helped me with my facilitating a little bit by just watching him making his 3s and stuff like that. You can never be too knowledgeable.”