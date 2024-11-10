COLUMN: St. Louis Blues hit rock bottom after lopsided loss

ST. LOUIS — Seven years after being drafted by the St. Louis Blues, third-year defenseman Scott Perunovich scored his first career NHL goal.

It was the lone bright spot in an 8-1 home loss against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Enterprise Center.

For the fans in attendance, it was Capital punishment right in front of their eyes.

“It’s completely unacceptable,” Blues defenseman Justin Faulk said. “I don’t think that should ever happen, a situation like that. We need to have respect for each other and the game. We can’t just go out there and play summer hockey for a period and think that’s alright at any point.”

It’s a result that represents rock bottom for the Blues (7-8), who are mired 2-5 stretch that has two games in which they have allowed eight goals, the first taking place in an 8-1 loss at Ottawa on Oct. 29.

“With that happening in Ottawa and then happening again tonight,” Blues captain Brayden Schenn said, “it all starts with me. I can’t let that happen again this season. You’re going to lose games but to get embarrassed on home ice on Saturday night, you can’t let that happen.”

What made this result all the more demoralizing was the fact that the Blues were only down 3-1 entering the third period.

“We let our goalie hang out to dry in the third period,” Schenn said.

In a sense, it’s a result that seems like a long time coming for a Blues team that hasn’t established a 1-0 lead of their own since Oct. 24 and has given up a goal in the first minute for two straight games, including a wrist shot goal from Washington’s Connor McMichael on Saturday.

Perunovich’s goal tied the game 1-1 and gave the Blues a chance entering the second period.

“I thought a reaction after the first one was good,” Blues head coach Drew Bannister said. “I thought we didn’t let off the foot but once the two goals happen in the third, we have to have a better response, protecting our goalies. Up to that point after the second period, we have to recognize the little details in our game that make a difference.”