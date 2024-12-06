COLUMN: SEMO is the school of opportunity 

Transferring is a part of life in college football because not all places, and players, are created equal.

Everyone who plays football or basketball at Southeast Missouri State does so because they are motivated by the opportunities that playing for the Redhawks presents them with.

As a member of the Ohio Valley Conference, SEMO is not at the bottom of the college sports ladder but it's certainly not at the top. Basketball players such as Eric Reed Jr. (2020-22) and Phillip Russell (2021-23) transferred to schools of higher profiles after proving themselves at SEMO because their goal is to play at the highest level possible.

On the flip side, SEMO is the destination for some players. The opportunity of finding playing time at SEMO that was not available anywhere else is what draws DI athletes as talented as Russell and Reed to Cape Girardeau in the first place.

Presently speaking, Teddy Washington Jr. has never been treated with the level of trust in running an offense he has been during his first eight games at SEMO. The Redhawks’ 78-60 road loss at Lipscomb on Thursday was the first time this year that the senior from Texas A&M Corpus Cristi took less than a dozen field goal attempts. The last time he shot less than eight three-pointers in a game this year was the season opener at Bradley, where he went 0-for-5 from the arc.

Washington is averaging 17 points per game and is at his very best when playing in the Show Me Center. In both games against Division I competition (Chattanooga and Kansas City), he made 10 field goals for 28 and 25 points respectively.

When asked after the win against Kansas City on Nov. 30 if he expected to be relied on this much, he responded by saying, “I’m home.”

“I’ve kind of been the focal point of most of the teams I played for, but this team here just lets me flourish in my role a little bit more,” Washington said. “I feel like the coaches trust me a little bit more with the ball in my hand and that builds up confidence to play off the ball and or need to play hard on defense.”

The women’s basketball roster is also proof of SEMO being the school of opportunity. Kennedy Claybrooks spent two seasons at Texas State without starting a game. At SEMO she has been an early fixture on the Redhawks starting lineup and is averaging 10.3 points per game through six games.