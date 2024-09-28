COLUMN: SEMO dominates but offense leaves plenty to be desired

Slowly but surely, the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks were going to exercise the Demons of Northwestern State on Saturday, Sept. 28.

One field goal at a time, a 19-0 defensive shutout, and Houck Field is now clear.

"Beating a Division I opponent is not easy," SEMO head coach Tom Matukewicz said. "I think we're disappointed that it stayed close but fired up for our defense."

This was a significant game for the defense, who held a Division I opponent scoreless for the first time in 30 years, a 10-0 win over UT Martin on Sept. 24, 1994. Led by Jared Pedraza, in a game against his former school, the Redhawks allowed only five first downs and 120 total yards. Whether it was through the air (67 yards) or the ground (53 yards), the Demons simply could not move the ball.

"The game was close that if our defense wasn't playing so good, it had been scary," Matukewicz said. "It was never in jeopardy because our defense was choking them out a little bit."

Senior kicker DC Pippin had the game of his life, kicking a career-high six field goals and making four. However, when the kicker is lining up for field goals near or at the red zone so many times, that is an offensive flaw for SEMO.

"I think we have a lot better talent than the production we put in, but that's what happens when you settle for field goals," Matukewicz said.

The Redhawks' propensity for kicking was nurtured by the disconnect between quarterback Paxton DeLaurent and his receivers. DeLaurent connected with Cam Pedro for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 2:44 remaining in the first quarter but after that, it was all series after series of missed opportunities in the red zone.

Pippin's first field goal was preceded by three straight incomplete passes in the red zone, each pass broken up by Northwestern State junior safety Isaiah Robinson. The Redhawks found themselves on the NWSU 12-yard line yet could not advance further.

The Redhawks were once again on the NWSU 12-yard line in the second quarter, but worse than a series of incompletions, DeLaurent was sacked for an eight-yard loss. That play necessitated Pippin's second field goal of the game.