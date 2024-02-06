SEMO dominates but offense leaves plenty to be desired

Slowly but surely, the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks were going to exercise the Demons of Northwestern State on Saturday, Sept. 28.
One field goal at a time, a 19-0 defensive shutout, and Houck Field is now clear.
"Beating a Division I opponent is not easy," SEMO head coach Tom Matukewicz said. "I think we're disappointed that it stayed close but fired up for our defense."
This was a significant game for the defense, who held a Division I opponent scoreless for the first time in 30 years, a 10-0 win over UT Martin on Sept. 24, 1994. Led by Jared Pedraza, in a game against his former school, the Redhawks allowed only five first downs and 120 total yards. Whether it was through the air (67 yards) or the ground (53 yards), the Demons simply could not move the ball.
"The game was close that if our defense wasn't playing so good, it had been scary," Matukewicz said. "It was never in jeopardy because our defense was choking them out a little bit."
Senior kicker DC Pippin had the game of his life, kicking a career-high six field goals and making four. However, when the kicker is lining up for field goals near or at the red zone so many times, that is an offensive flaw for SEMO.
"I think we have a lot better talent than the production we put in, but that's what happens when you settle for field goals," Matukewicz said.
The Redhawks' propensity for kicking was nurtured by the disconnect between quarterback Paxton DeLaurent and his receivers. DeLaurent connected with Cam Pedro for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 2:44 remaining in the first quarter but after that, it was all series after series of missed opportunities in the red zone.
Pippin's first field goal was preceded by three straight incomplete passes in the red zone, each pass broken up by Northwestern State junior safety Isaiah Robinson. The Redhawks found themselves on the NWSU 12-yard line yet could not advance further.
The Redhawks were once again on the NWSU 12-yard line in the second quarter, but worse than a series of incompletions, DeLaurent was sacked for an eight-yard loss. That play necessitated Pippin's second field goal of the game.
Every Pippin field goal attempt throughout the game was preceded by one or two incomplete passes. A game that could have been a massive blowout was instead drawn out by a subdued score.
"We've made those catches before, and we didn't today," Matukewicz said. "Then I think we pushed, pressed a little bit there when we should have just come off it and went to some other things, but we didn't throw the ball well, just the way it is."
On paper, this is going to look like another solid performance from DeLaurent, who completed 21 of 43 passes for 237 yards, and a breakout game from running back Darrell Smith, who ran for a career-high 127 yards on 31 carries.
And on his 25th birthday, no less.
"Loved how we run the ball," Matukewicz said. "He's a great kid that had to accept a role that he didn't like, behind some of those other guys and was patient and waited for his turn and did a great job today."
The Redhawks (4-1) will likely maintain their No. 14 ranking in the FCS if not move higher. The concern is for the future. After a dominating performance against a highly-ranked rival the week before, a long-predicted letdown game was coming, and the only thing that prevented it was the defense dominating for the entirety of the game.
With the UT Martin hurdle cleared, the only true rival to the Big South-OVC crown is Tennessee Tech, who improved to 2-0 in the conference with a decisive 52-21 victory over Gardner-Webb on Saturday. Lindenwood is also finally starting to make progress as a Division I rival after two straight wins and could be a threat on the road.
"We're starting conference play," Matukewicz said. "This is a seven-game mission to bring home a championship."
The Redhawks will be the clear favorites in every game through the rest of the season. Games like this serve as a reminder that weak opponents should never be cause for offensive self-sabotage.
"Execution is fragile," Matukewicz said. "It doesn't take much to get you off and that's why you got to really dial it in."
