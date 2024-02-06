COLUMN: No place like home for OVC-hosting Redhawks

There is no better way for the Southeast Missouri State volleyball team to cap off their 50th season as a program than clinching the Ohio Valley Conference regular season championship on their final home game.

Home is where the heart is, but for the Redhawks, it's also where the wins are. SEMO went 8-1 in Houck Field House while also going 7-7 on the road and 3-4 in neutral sites.

The Redhawks will host the OVC Tournament on Sunday-Tuesday, Nov. 24-26, looking to return to the title game for the fifth time in six seasons and win the championship for the first time since 2021, the last time SEMO hosted the tournament.

It helps that the Redhawks will host the tournament given their success at home this season. It's because of those splits that made the 2024 season feel like such a comeback story for the Redhawks. While the volleyball season started on Aug. 30, the Redhawks had to wait until Oct 2 to play as the home team.

A season full of promise was put into question early on. The Redhawks started 2024 with four tournaments but left with a 3-8 record. By the time of their home opener, the Redhawks were 4-9 and facing an uphill climb despite the fresh conference start.

“We struggled a little bit in the beginning," SEMO sophomore outside hitter Lucy Arndt said, "so to come out and prove everyone wrong is amazing."