COLUMN: NFL legend stands in Redhawks' way of title, history

Who would have thought that the only obstacle standing in the way between the Southeast Missouri State football team and the outright Big South-OVC championship, a school record 10th win, and a spot in the FCS playoffs, is a team coached by an NFL legend?

"It's been a good year if you're playing meaningful games in November," SEMO head coach Tom Matukewicz said. "So I'm very happy for Coach George at the Tigers. They're having a great year and they're now in a meaningful game in November."

The No. 11/12 Redhawks travel to Tennessee State to take on Eddie George and the Tigers with a virtual winner-take-all at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, in Nashville. While a win is all SEMO needs to claim the title, TSU needs to win and have both UT Martin and Tennessee Tech lose to come away with the crown.

It's fitting that Nissan Stadium serves as the setting for this showdown. It's at that very stadium where George ran the stardom as the running back during the Tennessee Titans' only Super Bowl appearance.

George and the Titans fell one yard short 25 years ago against a team based in Missouri no less, but now is his chance to potentially bring a championship to Nashville.

"Here it is," George said. "I got an opportunity to cross the goal line."

George took over as the head coach for TSU in 2021. After spending the first two seasons marred in mediocrity, the Tigers made progress with a winning season in 2023 and established their best season in a decade in 2024 with an 8-3 record (5-2 Big South-OVC).

Tennessee State is the first coaching job George has embarked on in his career, and while he's four years in and seeing the fruits of his labor, he said during his weekly conference call that "it still feels like year one in terms of excitement level."

"I never thought coaching would be fun," George said. "I thought it was long hours in the office, a bunch of stress, late phone calls, and long hours and you don't have a life. But I truly have enjoyed the process of getting the gameplan.