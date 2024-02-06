COLUMN: NFL legend stands in Redhawks' way of title, history

Who would have thought that the only obstacle standing in the way between the Southeast Missouri State football team and the outright Big South-OVC championship, a school record 10th win, and a spot in the FCS playoffs, is a team coached by an NFL legend?
"It's been a good year if you're playing meaningful games in November," SEMO head coach Tom Matukewicz said. "So I'm very happy for Coach George at the Tigers. They're having a great year and they're now in a meaningful game in November."
The No. 11/12 Redhawks travel to Tennessee State to take on Eddie George and the Tigers with a virtual winner-take-all at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, in Nashville. While a win is all SEMO needs to claim the title, TSU needs to win and have both UT Martin and Tennessee Tech lose to come away with the crown.
It's fitting that Nissan Stadium serves as the setting for this showdown. It's at that very stadium where George ran the stardom as the running back during the Tennessee Titans' only Super Bowl appearance.
George and the Titans fell one yard short 25 years ago against a team based in Missouri no less, but now is his chance to potentially bring a championship to Nashville.
"Here it is," George said. "I got an opportunity to cross the goal line."
George took over as the head coach for TSU in 2021. After spending the first two seasons marred in mediocrity, the Tigers made progress with a winning season in 2023 and established their best season in a decade in 2024 with an 8-3 record (5-2 Big South-OVC).
Tennessee State is the first coaching job George has embarked on in his career, and while he's four years in and seeing the fruits of his labor, he said during his weekly conference call that "it still feels like year one in terms of excitement level."
"I never thought coaching would be fun," George said. "I thought it was long hours in the office, a bunch of stress, late phone calls, and long hours and you don't have a life. But I truly have enjoyed the process of getting the gameplan.
"It's like going back to my playing days without taking the hits," he said.
The last time the Tigers and Redhawks faced off, SEMO was marching toward a conference championship season and playoff appearance in 2022. While the Tigers made strides in 2023, the Redhawks took a step back.
As usual in the OVC, the Redhawks are matched well with a team that can throw the ball nearly as well. Senior quarterback Draylen Ellis paced the Tigers offense with 2,486 passing yards and 19 touchdowns.
"They just really don't have a weakness," Matukewicz said. "It's not like one side is better than the other, so they're just kind of tough to beat because they're a well-rounded team."
SEMO has been in playoff mode ever since the Redhawks fell short on the road at Lindenwood on Nov. 9. The Redhawks went into their bye week the week before projected to take the first week of the FCS Playoffs off and host the second round.
Now the Redhawks face a position where they have to win a school record 10th game in order to assure their place in the playoffs.
"I think we're in a one-game season after that loss against Lindenwood," SEMO quarterback Paxton DeLaurent said. "Another loss and the season's over and out of the playoffs, and it comes down to the last one. That's everything you dream of as a kid."
It's a shame that despite how good both teams have been, it's likely that only one of them will make the playoffs. Despite the union, the Big South-OVC is not yet at the level of the Big Sky or Missouri Valley Football Conference where multiple teams will make the big dance.
"We need to be able to have a national program in our league so that we can have a national league," Matukewicz said. "You earn respect by beating good opponents.
"If you're deserving then you shouldn't be asking for it," Matukewicz said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.