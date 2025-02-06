COLUMN: May SEMO’s diamond dynasty continue

From the first time I saw Dylan Dodd on the mound and big hits from Andrew Keck and Wade Stauss, I could easily tell Southeast Missouri State had a special baseball program.

That was in 2021, the beginning of the Redhawks’ current Ohio Valley Conference dynasty.

I missed out on 2022 and saw 2023 end in a free fall, but 2024 was the redemption year, and their win over No. 5 Arkansas that shocked the nation served as a culmination of the Andy Sawyers era at SEMO.

Now the Redhawks enter 2025 with expectations to win the conference crown once more. SEMO was picked to finish first in the OVC by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors. The Redhawks are coming off their sixth OVC Tournament championship and with 13 seniors/grads on the roster, they return much of the talent that made them victorious last year.