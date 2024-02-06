Brad Korn has been the head coach of the Southeast Missouri State men's basketball team for five years and has seen it all.

Starting his career during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The transfer portal changes the way recruiting is conducted.

An ever-changing Ohio Valley Conference, where Belmont and Murray State are replaced by former DII schools.

A player led the way through four years, ending his career in March Madness.

Building a team from scratch after said March Madness run.

Athletes no longer have to lose years of eligibility in junior colleges, changing how they're recruited.

College sports evolved right around the same time Korn developed during his first career stint as a head coach. He arrived at Cape Girardeau after serving as Bruce Weber's assistant coach at Kansas State around a time when coaches wearing suits were the norm. Since the pandemic, he and many other coaches wear tracksuits and his all-black pullover-pant combo has become a signature look for the 43-year-old.

He took a program that was gradually going down for four years to gradually improving in three, including their second conference tournament championship in program history.

"There's never been a stable ground for us to lay our foundation on," Korn said.

Yet through all that, Korn has gone from suffering through SEMO's worst season since the final year of his predecessor (7-24 in 2019-20) to a share of the OVC regular season championship, something that hasn’t happened since Gary Garner led them to their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in 2000.

During that nine-win season, the core players brought to SEMO from fellow NCAA Division I programs throughout the Midwest learned college basketball the hard way and grew up through the hardships and are now the main components of the Redhawks' current success.

"I take great pride in the 9-22 season last year," Korn said. "I didn't compromise who I was and what I believed in as a coach. I didn't necessarily lose faith in myself. It was more so pouring into Braxton [Stacker], Rob [Martin] BJ [Ward], TJ [Biel], David [Idada], all those guys, and they came back. So you give those kids a bunch of credit because they could have run and hid when things got tough. And it was tough a year ago, but they didn't waver on me, and I didn't waver on them, and I didn't waver on my confidence in what I believe I am as a coach. I know the way that we do things here, so it's just nice to give back to people who gave to you."

Even in year 5, this has indeed been a year of firsts for the Redhawks. After defeating in-state rival Lindenwood 74-58 on Saturday, Feb. 22, SEMO extended its winning streak to nine games, which is the longest ever as a DI program. The Redhawks have the opportunity to close out the regular season tying their longest streak since winning 11 straight in 1989-90.

SEMO’s 12-3 home record and 14 conference wins are also the most since that special 1999-2000 season. Not only did Korn take his team from nine wins to 19 from one season to the next, but the only other team in college basketball to go from second to last in their conference last year to first place this year is former OVC rival Jacksonville State. Michigan and Louisville are also the only two teams to go from last place to within a game of leading their respective conferences.

Considering that this team was picked to finish seventh in the OVC this year, naming Korn Coach of the Year is a slam dunk.