COLUMN: How winless Red Devils can host playoff game

In a nine-team district, the top four seeds host the first round of the playoffs...as well as the eighth seed.

Why the eighth seed as well? The district's two bottom teams face off in a stand-alone round with the winner advancing to play the top seed of the tournament. Think of it as high school football's "First Four" round of March Madness.

Chaffee, at its six-year-long peak, was a No. 5 seed and had to trek to Van-Far and be lambs to the slaughter. This year, the Red Devils are 0-5 and are searching for their first win in a schedule filled with private schools and seemingly superior rivals.

Chaffee is currently one of three 0-5 teams in Class 1 District 1 but is ahead of Louisiana in points.

How? They played two Class 2 teams (Grandview and East Prairie), a Class 3 team in Kentucky (Ballard Memorial), and a Class 3 team (Principia).

To add to that, the Red Devils play Class 4 Confluence Prep on Friday, Oct. 4. They will also play two more Class 2 teams (Scott City and Kelly) to close out the season.

District-wise, you get some points for playing up like that," Chaffee head coach Jack Altermatt said. "Last year, we got to the end in districts, and we were a No. 5 seed, and we had to drive Van-Far. Kind of the planning for this season was maybe you can game that schedule and get a little bit some points up, so maybe you can draw a No. 4 seed or a No. 3 seed if you're playing well."

The bad news currently is this strategy can't be executed the way Altermatt has envisioned without wins. The good news is if they continue to struggle yet have enough points to remain at No. 8, then the Red Devils will still end up with a home playoff game.