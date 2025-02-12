Southeast Missouri State's men's basketball game against Tennessee Tech on Saturday, Feb. 15, has the makings of being the biggest game in modern memory.

The images of the Show Me Center being filled to the brim with fans watching two local high schools battle it out for the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament title can finally apply to the true tenants of the venue.

The Redhawks return home for a final three-game homestand with sole possession of first place in the Ohio Valley Conference. As much credit as the community gets from the players, the fans will only flock to the Show Me Center to see a winning team, especially on a Saturday.

SEMO's recent home game against Tennessee State saw an attendance of 2,379. The Redhawks' clash against the Trojans of Little Rock was attended by 2,585 spectators. Both of those are the most recent Saturday home games while the Redhawks were rising in the standings.

The Redhawks taking on Tennessee Tech comes at an ideal time, given that it's the OVC Tournament title game matchup that sent SEMO to its second-ever March Madness appearance.

This Redhawks team is completely different from the 2022-23 squad that won the conference tournament. SEMO was forced to rebuild the next year after Chris Harris graduated and Phillip Russell transferred and went from winning 19 games to just nine. The elements of last year's team (Rob Martin, BJ Ward, and Braxton Stacker) have risen to impactful roles once joined by Teddy Washington Jr. Both Washington and Martin average 13 points per game while Brendan Terry averages 10 points as the highest-performing junior college transfer.

At 16-10, 11-4 in conference play, and riding a six-game winning streak, SEMO has a chance to finish not just with the regular season and tournament championship but also its first 20-win season since the year 2000, the Redhawks' first March Madness appearance.