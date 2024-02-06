All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
SportsOctober 16, 2024

COLUMN: Cape has a permanent place in St. Louis hockey

SEMO's Pershard Owens becomes the official national anthem singer for St. Louis Blues, joining fellow alum Jeremy Boyer. Despite Owens' debut, Blues struggle in opener against Minnesota Wild.

Tony Capobianco avatar
Tony Capobianco
Notre Dame tennis coach Pershard Owens is seen on the Jumbotron as he sings the national anthem before the St. Louis Blues' 2024-25 home opener against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, Oct. 15, in St. Louis. 
Notre Dame tennis coach Pershard Owens is seen on the Jumbotron as he sings the national anthem before the St. Louis Blues' 2024-25 home opener against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, Oct. 15, in St. Louis. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

ST. LOUIS — A piece of Southeast Missouri has been permanently placed in St. Louis hockey.

Notre Dame tennis coach Pershard Owens performed the national anthem during the Blues’ home opener against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, Oct. 15. The Blues lost 4-1 to drop to 2-2 on the season.

Owens has performed at the Enterprise Center before the start of numerous Blues games before, this was his first official performance as the team’s full-time singer. While Southeast Missouri State alum Jeremy Boyer has been a St. Louis staple as the organist for both the Blues and Cardinals, this addition to the entertainment is a little more personal, as Owen was born and raised in the SEMO area.

Owens went to Scott County Central High School and played tennis collegiately at Missouri Baptist despite SCC not having a tennis program. Owens is an independent artist who also sang the national anthem at Kansas City Royals games and tennis tournaments around the country.

Owens comes from a singing family and started singing in church. He made an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2022.

As for Notre Dame tennis, the doubles duo of Caroline Galati and Mary Cox won the Class 2 District 1 individual championship and qualified for the state championship. Harper Raffety and Ella West finished second and also qualified for the state tournament.

The Notre Dame girls tennis team finished the regular season 9-8-1 and hosted the Class 2 District 1 Tournament. The Bulldogs defeated Melville 5-0 in the quarterfinal round and edged Farmington 5-4 to advance to the district championship game Wednesday, Oct. 16, where they lost to the Poplar Bluff Mules 5-2 to finish 11-9-1 on the season. It's their sixth straight season of double-digit wins.

Power plays give St. Louis the Blues

Whether the Blues had a power play advantage or not, St. Louis was constantly on the wrong side throughout the home opener.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Sometimes the puck goes your way. Sometimes it doesn't," Blues defenseman Nick Leddy said. "There's luck involved in this game, too."

Minnesota was given a power play early in the first period after Alexey Toropchenko was sent to the penalty box for high-sticking. Within seconds, the Wild took a 1-0 lead on a snap shot goal from Ryan Hartman.

It’s one thing to give up a power play goal seconds after it begins, but it’s another to give up a short-handed goal seconds after getting a power play. Seventeen seconds after a tripping penalty from Frederick Gaudreau gave the Blues a power play in the second period, Jacob Lauko blocked Justin Faulk’s shot, went the other way and scored a wrist shot goal to give the Wild a 2-0 lead.

"There's still some areas in the game where we could have probably tightened it up and kind of put more pressure on them," Blues defenseman Justin Faulk said. "We were a little sloppy with the puck coming out of the zone."

Officiating has been a sore spot for Blues fans, who booed the refs throughout the second period after two potential Blues' goals were waved off. Ryan Suter’s shot at the net was a mere fraction of a second from counting as a goal.

Less one would think the Blues were going to stage a third-period comeback, Marco Rossi scored a snap shot goal 46 seconds into the third period to give Minnesota a 3-0 lead.

“For 40 minutes, we played some good hockey and then it seemed the goal in the third period took the wind out of our sails pretty quick,” Blues head coach Drew Bannister said.

Mathieu Joseph scored the Blues’ first goal of the game, but it was too little, too late. The Blues consistently took more shots than the Wild and won the faceoff 55.3 percent of the time, but only had one goal and two non-goals to show for it.

"We got to score, for sure," Blues forward Jordan Kyrou said.

Advertisement
Related
SportsOct. 17
Gridiron Guide: North-South matchups rule Week 8 schedule
SportsOct. 17
Bulldogs survive close volleyball match with Tigers
SportsOct. 17
SEMO receiver Tristan Smith making name for himself
SportsOct. 16
Semoball high school football stat leaders through Week 6

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
College football picks: No. 19 Missouri is favored by 4 1/2 against Auburn.
SportsOct. 16
College football picks: No. 19 Missouri is favored by 4 1/2 against Auburn.
ROUNDUP: Scott City VB wins fourth straight match 
SportsOct. 16
ROUNDUP: Scott City VB wins fourth straight match 
Saxony Lutheran soccer falls to Poplar Bluff
SportsOct. 16
Saxony Lutheran soccer falls to Poplar Bluff
St. Vincent volleyball holds off Perryville in five-set thriller
SportsOct. 16
St. Vincent volleyball holds off Perryville in five-set thriller
Goalie Gustavsson makes 27 saves, scores an empty-netter, Wild beat Blues 4-1
SportsOct. 16
Goalie Gustavsson makes 27 saves, scores an empty-netter, Wild beat Blues 4-1
Roundup: Saxony Lutheran volleyball; Notre Dame, Jackson golf: Chaffee, Jackson softball; Eagle Ridge soccer
SportsOct. 15
Roundup: Saxony Lutheran volleyball; Notre Dame, Jackson golf: Chaffee, Jackson softball; Eagle Ridge soccer
Jackson VB seniors go out on high note, win 29th game in final home game
SportsOct. 15
Jackson VB seniors go out on high note, win 29th game in final home game
Allen and Bills overcome Rodgers' Hail Mary and beat Jets 23-20 to take control in AFC East
SportsOct. 15
Allen and Bills overcome Rodgers' Hail Mary and beat Jets 23-20 to take control in AFC East
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy