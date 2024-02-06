COLUMN: Cape has a permanent place in St. Louis hockey

ST. LOUIS — A piece of Southeast Missouri has been permanently placed in St. Louis hockey.

Notre Dame tennis coach Pershard Owens performed the national anthem during the Blues’ home opener against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, Oct. 15. The Blues lost 4-1 to drop to 2-2 on the season.

Owens has performed at the Enterprise Center before the start of numerous Blues games before, this was his first official performance as the team’s full-time singer. While Southeast Missouri State alum Jeremy Boyer has been a St. Louis staple as the organist for both the Blues and Cardinals, this addition to the entertainment is a little more personal, as Owen was born and raised in the SEMO area.

Owens went to Scott County Central High School and played tennis collegiately at Missouri Baptist despite SCC not having a tennis program. Owens is an independent artist who also sang the national anthem at Kansas City Royals games and tennis tournaments around the country.

Owens comes from a singing family and started singing in church. He made an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2022.

As for Notre Dame tennis, the doubles duo of Caroline Galati and Mary Cox won the Class 2 District 1 individual championship and qualified for the state championship. Harper Raffety and Ella West finished second and also qualified for the state tournament.

The Notre Dame girls tennis team finished the regular season 9-8-1 and hosted the Class 2 District 1 Tournament. The Bulldogs defeated Melville 5-0 in the quarterfinal round and edged Farmington 5-4 to advance to the district championship game Wednesday, Oct. 16, where they lost to the Poplar Bluff Mules 5-2 to finish 11-9-1 on the season. It's their sixth straight season of double-digit wins.

Power plays give St. Louis the Blues

Whether the Blues had a power play advantage or not, St. Louis was constantly on the wrong side throughout the home opener.