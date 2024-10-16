Cole Ruble steps up as Redhawks' running game faces challenges

In recent years, the running game was the backbone of the Southeast Missouri State offense during Geno Hess' time in the backfield.

This year, it has taken a village to move the ball through the ground for the Redhawks, in more ways than one.

Freshman Peyton Brown first established himself with 97 rushing yards and three touchdowns in SEMO’s 37-15 win over North Alabama. He also rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown during the Redhawks’ rivalry win at Southern Illinois.

However, he has been hampered by injuries recently, which has been more of a compounding problem with Brandon Epton Jr. and Darrell Smith also on the mend.

The Redhawks are down to sophomore Cole Ruble to take the lion's share of carries. The redshirt freshman from Seckman waited for his chance for a year and a half and started to find playing time as the depth chart started to thin out.

“I was just kind of waiting for my moment, to get my chance this season,” Ruble said. “I think I (paid) my dues and waited my time a little bit but I just stay patient.”

Ruble led the Redhawks with 31 rushing yards during a 34-3 home win over Tennessee Tech last week. A week before on the road, he scored his first career touchdown at Eastern Illinois, his second game as a college football player.

"I'm not gonna lie, I was on cloud nine," Ruble said last week. "I didn't really know what to do. All I could do was kind of let Zach Gieg and Andrew Civey pick me up out of the end zone and celebrate with the rest of the team."

SEMO football fans were first introduced to Ruble in 2021. He earned First-Team Class 5 All-State honors as a junior the year his Jaguars fell to the Jackson Indians 52-14 in the Class 5 District 1 championship game.

Ruble ran for 160 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, as well as won the respect of former Jackson head coach Brent Eckley.

"I was really impressed with him," Eckley told Semoball.com of Ruble. "He's a tough kid. He ran hard and was fast and savvy. He reads blocks well and doesn't give up on plays. He's a tough, tough, tough kid. He'd be a great fit in a system like ours as a running back because, in their offense, everybody's keying on him."